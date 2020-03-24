Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager. 

 
Facebook Usage Soars, But Online Advertising Plunges

Facebook said usage of its products was skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic but warned that increased activity wouldn't shield the company from the online-advertising pullback. 

 
Partner Therapeutics Starts Belgian Clinical Trials of Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' ability to subdue the pathogen. 

 
Riverside Acquires Drug-Focused Education Provider Red Nucleus

Private-equity firm Riverside Co. has acquired Red Nucleus Enterprises LLC, a provider of online education and compliance training for the pharmaceuticals industry. 

 
H.I.G. Loses Bid to Toss Claims of Trade-Secret Theft

Private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital will have to face claims that it stole a company's confidential information during an auction process, a federal judge ruled, acting on a request to dismiss the case. 

 
U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Nvidia's Sunny Side Stays Up

The hot chip maker is still optimistic about its business, but pain could come in eventually. 

 
CVS Health CEO Says Supply of Pharmaceuticals Remains Steady

The head of CVS Health told a Wall Street Journal Health Forum that the pharmacy operator's supply of pharmaceuticals remains steady even as the coronavirus pandemic roils manufacturing and distribution markets globally. 

 
Modell's Seeks Suspension of Bankruptcy Case, Citing Coronavirus

Modell's Sporting Goods is asking a judge to suspend its bankruptcy case and its store-closing sales, citing the impact of government restrictions on retailers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18pCASTILLO COPPER : Four IOCG mineralisation targets confirmed at Mt Oxide
PU
10:08pEXPLAINER : Trump has little power to restart U.S. economy
RE
10:05pBank of Japan sees deeper economic pain, even after emergency easing
RE
09:50pMalaysia says banks have sufficient liquidity to ease financial strains
RE
09:47pQantas shares soar on financing deal as rivals cut more capacity
RE
09:26pOil ekes out gains as U.S. stimulus hopes lift global markets
RE
09:17pBank of Korea to channel dollar liquidity this week from currency swap with Fed
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:06pAsian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : CFO Turns to Crisis-Era Playbook Amid Coronavirus, Oil-Price Rout
5KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : KUNLUN ENERGY : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Gas Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group