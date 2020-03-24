Log in
03/24/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Occidental Petroleum Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Uber Sues Los Angeles Over Data-Sharing Rules

Uber Technologies sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Tuesday, escalating a monthslong disagreement over the city's data-collection efforts. 

 
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager. 

 
Facebook Usage Soars, But Online Advertising Plunges

Facebook said usage of its products was skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic but warned that increased activity wouldn't shield the company from the online-advertising pullback. 

 
Partner Therapeutics Starts Belgian Clinical Trials of Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' ability to subdue the pathogen. 

 
Riverside Acquires Drug-Focused Education Provider Red Nucleus

Private-equity firm Riverside Co. has acquired Red Nucleus Enterprises LLC, a provider of online education and compliance training for the pharmaceuticals industry. 

 
SL Green's $815 Million Deal to Sell New York City Office Tower Falls Apart

Real-estate giant SL Green's agreement to sell the former New York Daily News headquarters for $815 million has collapsed after the buyer's financing pulled out, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
FDA Approves Plasma Treatment for Coronavirus Patients

The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed for conditional use in treating the disease even though the effectiveness is unproven. 

 
H.I.G. Loses Bid to Toss Claims of Trade-Secret Theft

Private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital will have to face claims that it stole a company's confidential information during an auction process, a federal judge ruled, acting on a request to dismiss the case.

