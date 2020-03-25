Log in
03/25/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Occidental Petroleum Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Uber Sues Los Angeles Over Data-Sharing Rules

Uber Technologies sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Tuesday, escalating a monthslong disagreement over the city's data-collection efforts. 

 
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager. 

 
Virgin Australia Cuts 90% of Domestic Capacity, Stands Down 80% of Workers

Virgin Australia said Wednesday that it is cutting 90% of its domestic capacity and standing down about 80% of workers, or some 8,000 people, as the impact from the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry. 

 
Cochlear to Raise Up to $507.5 Million, Suspend Dividend

Hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd. said it would raise up to $507.5 million in fresh equity and suspend future dividends as it responds to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Facebook Usage Soars, But Online Advertising Plunges

Facebook said usage of its products was skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic but warned that increased activity wouldn't shield the company from the online-advertising pullback. 

 
Partner Therapeutics Starts Belgian Clinical Trials of Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' ability to subdue the pathogen. 

 
Riverside Acquires Drug-Focused Education Provider Red Nucleus

Private-equity firm Riverside Co. has acquired Red Nucleus Enterprises LLC, a provider of online education and compliance training for the pharmaceuticals industry. 

 
SL Green's $815 Million Deal to Sell New York City Office Tower Falls Apart

Real-estate giant SL Green's agreement to sell the former New York Daily News headquarters for $815 million has collapsed after the buyer's financing pulled out, according to people familiar with the matter.

