News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/25/2020 | 05:16am EDT
U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: Credit Suisse Reports Profit Improvement

Credit Suisse said its profits have continued to improve so far in the first quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic, but the bank repeated it will likely hit results for the year. 

 
Occidental Petroleum Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Uber Sues Los Angeles Over Data-Sharing Rules

Uber Technologies sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Tuesday, escalating a monthslong disagreement over the city's data-collection efforts. 

 
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager. 

 
FDA Approves Plasma Treatment for Coronavirus Patients

The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed for conditional use in treating the disease even though the effectiveness is unproven. 

 
SL Green's $815 Million Deal to Sell New York City Office Tower Falls Apart

Real-estate giant SL Green's agreement to sell the former New York Daily News headquarters for $815 million has collapsed after the buyer's financing pulled out, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Riverside Acquires Drug-Focused Education Provider Red Nucleus

Private-equity firm Riverside Co. has acquired Red Nucleus Enterprises LLC, a provider of online education and compliance training for the pharmaceuticals industry. 

 
Virgin Australia Cuts 90% of Domestic Capacity, Stands Down 80% of Workers

Virgin Australia said Wednesday that it is cutting 90% of its domestic capacity and standing down about 80% of workers, or some 8,000 people, as the impact from the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry.

