Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Coronavirus Boosts Target's Sales but Squeezes Profits

Target's sales of food and household goods are surging because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it may report lower-than-expected profits as demand falls for high-margin goods and it becomes more expensive to clean and staff stores. 

 
Occidental Petroleum Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Uber Sues Los Angeles Over Data-Sharing Rules

Uber Technologies sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Tuesday, escalating a monthslong disagreement over the city's data-collection efforts. 

 
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Daimler Ramps Up China Output

Daimler is ramping up production at its plants in China and expects a pickup in Chinese consumer demand as the world's second largest economy comes back online following its coronavirus shutdown. 

 
Tech Service Providers Face Bleak Post-Coronavirus Future

Businesses that sell information-technology services are expected to be hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as companies across sectors slash IT budgets in the months ahead, industry analysts say. 

 
U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager. 

 
FDA Approves Plasma Treatment for Coronavirus Patients

The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed for conditional use in treating the disease even though the effectiveness is unproven. 

 
SL Green's $815 Million Deal to Sell New York City Office Tower Falls Apart

Real-estate giant SL Green's agreement to sell the former New York Daily News headquarters for $815 million has collapsed after the buyer's financing pulled out, according to people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aEXCLUSIVE : ECB's Lagarde asked euro zone ministers to consider one-off 'coronabonds' issue - officials
RE
07:23aGerman government parties support including aid for start-ups in coronavirus aid package - document
RE
07:23aEXCLUSIVE : India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn - sources
RE
07:19aUK retailers fear biggest fall in sales since 2009 - CBI
RE
07:17aLAYOFFS AND FOOD LINES : How the pandemic slams the poorest U.S. workers
RE
07:17aDollar slips on $2 trillion U.S. plan, 'riskier' currencies gain
RE
07:16aEXCLUSIVE : India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn - sources
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3ARCELORMITTAL : Thyssenkrupp to cut 3,000 jobs at struggling steel unit
4S&P 500 : China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
5BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group