Coronavirus Boosts Target's Sales but Squeezes Profits

Target's sales of food and household goods are surging because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it may report lower-than-expected profits as demand falls for high-margin goods and it becomes more expensive to clean and staff stores.

Occidental Petroleum Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Uber Sues Los Angeles Over Data-Sharing Rules

Uber Technologies sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Tuesday, escalating a monthslong disagreement over the city's data-collection efforts.

Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders.

Daimler Ramps Up China Output

Daimler is ramping up production at its plants in China and expects a pickup in Chinese consumer demand as the world's second largest economy comes back online following its coronavirus shutdown.

Tech Service Providers Face Bleak Post-Coronavirus Future

Businesses that sell information-technology services are expected to be hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as companies across sectors slash IT budgets in the months ahead, industry analysts say.

U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager.

FDA Approves Plasma Treatment for Coronavirus Patients

The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed for conditional use in treating the disease even though the effectiveness is unproven.

SL Green's $815 Million Deal to Sell New York City Office Tower Falls Apart

Real-estate giant SL Green's agreement to sell the former New York Daily News headquarters for $815 million has collapsed after the buyer's financing pulled out, according to people familiar with the matter.