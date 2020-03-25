Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/25/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Occidental Petroleum Reaches Truce With Activist Investor Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum, the largest oil producer in the giant Permian Basin, has ceded to Carl Icahn's demands and announced deep spending cuts in a bid to survive the steepest crude-price plunge in decades. 

 
SoftBank Dumps Moody's After a Two-Notch Downgrade

The credit rating firm gave a thumbs down to SoftBank's plan to repurchase up to $41 billion in shares and debt, by lowering the Japanese technology giant's credit rating and questioning the "unexpected size and apparent urgency" of the move. 

 
With Cinemas Shut Due to Coronavirus, Theater Chains at Risk of Default

The shutdown of movie theaters world-wide due to the coronavirus pandemic has put cinema owners at heightened risk of default if they are unable to reopen in several months or secure a financial lifeline. 

 
Coronavirus Boosts Target's Sales but Squeezes Profits

Target's sales of food and household goods are surging because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it may report lower-than-expected profits as demand falls for high-margin goods and it becomes more expensive to clean and staff stores. 

 
Credit Suisse Cuts Former Chief Executive's Bonus Due to Spying-Scandal Fallout

Credit Suisse Group said it docked around $2.24 million from former chief executive Tidjane Thiam's 2019 bonus because of the "significant impact" of last year's spying scandal on the bank's reputation. 

 
Hertz to Offer Free Rental Vehicles to Help Health-Care Workers

Hertz, awash in idle rental cars as the travel industry grinds to a halt, said it will begin the program this week in New York City. 

 
TripActions Lays Off Hundreds of Employees Amid Coronavirus

Corporate-travel startup TripActions Inc. laid off hundreds of employees to save cash because its business has slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

 
Uber Sues Los Angeles Over Data-Sharing Rules

Uber Technologies sued the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Tuesday, escalating a monthslong disagreement over the city's data-collection efforts. 

 
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Daimler Ramps Up China Output

Daimler is ramping up production at its plants in China and expects a pickup in Chinese consumer demand as the world's second largest economy comes back online following its coronavirus shutdown.

