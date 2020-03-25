Log in
03/25/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Micron's View Is Nearsighted

The chip maker issued a strong near-term outlook, but like others in the business world the chip maker can't forecast the effects of the pandemic. 

 
Ackman Has Big Win on Bearish Market Bet

William Ackman's Pershing Square just scored big on a bearish bet that enabled him to sidestep steep market losses. 

 
Groupon's CEO, Chief Operating Officer Both Step Down

Rich Williams stepped down as CEO and Steve Krenzer as chief operating, with company insider Aaron Cooper assuming the leadership role on an interim basis. 

 
RBC Seeks Fire-Sale Buyers for Seized Mortgage Debt

Canada's largest bank by assets is moving to protect itself as pain spreads through the mortgage market. 

 
Occidental Petroleum Reaches Truce With Activist Investor Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum, the largest oil producer in the giant Permian Basin, has ceded to Carl Icahn's demands and announced deep spending cuts in a bid to survive the steepest crude-price plunge in decades. 

 
SoftBank Dumps Moody's After a Two-Notch Downgrade

The credit rating firm gave a thumbs down to SoftBank's plan to repurchase up to $41 billion in shares and debt, by lowering the Japanese technology giant's credit rating and questioning the "unexpected size and apparent urgency" of the move. 

 
Appetite for Blue-Chip Corporate Bonds Improves Amid Market Stress

Business giants including Nike, McDonald's and Pfizer were among those poised to sell bonds Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Comcast and Mastercard a day earlier. 

 
EU Probes Acquisition of TachoSil by Johnson & Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: The European Commission said Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into the planned acquisition of surgical-patch product TachoSil -- owned by Takeda Pharmaceutical -- by Johnson & Johnson as the deal could hinder competition. 

 
With Cinemas Shut Due to Coronavirus, Theater Chains at Risk of Default

The shutdown of movie theaters world-wide due to the coronavirus pandemic has put cinema owners at heightened risk of default if they are unable to reopen in several months or secure a financial lifeline. 

 
Coronavirus Boosts Target's Sales but Squeezes Profits

Target's sales of food and household goods are surging because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it may report lower-than-expected profits as demand falls for high-margin goods and it becomes more expensive to clean and staff stores.

