Gas Suppliers Face Soaring Demand for Oxygen to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Amid a shortage of ventilators, two global suppliers of health-care gases say they are exploring ways to ensure enough oxygen is available for treating coronavirus patients.

ABN AMRO Takes $200 Million Loss on U.S. Client

ABN AMRO Bank said it will take a $200 million net loss after a U.S client of the Dutch lender's clearing division couldn't meet a margin call on a loan.

For Apple, Gauging iPhone Demand Gets Much Tougher

The company must begin preparing for production of new flagship phones expected out this fall, but consumer behavior remains a big question mark in some of Apple's largest markets as the pandemic wreaks havoc.

Ackman Has Big Win on Bearish Market Bet

William Ackman's Pershing Square just scored big on a bearish bet that enabled him to sidestep steep market losses.

ReCode Therapeutics to Tackle Respiratory Diseases With $80 Million Series A

ReCode Therapeutics has raised an $80 million Series A financing designed to enable it to move two respiratory-disease drugs into clinical trials, including a treatment for cystic fibrosis patients who don't benefit from existing therapies.

Amber Capital Looks to Oust Lagardere Supervisory Board

Lagardere's largest shareholder Amber Capital has proposed a radical transformation of the firm's strategy and governance in response to the underperformance of the French media group's stock.

European Corporate Roundup: ABN AMRO Faces $200M Virus -Related Loss

ABN AMRO said it will incur an "incidental" net loss of $200 million as a result of the unprecedented volumes and volatility in markets following the coronavirus pandemic.

Village Super Market, Amazon Clinch Fairway Market Assets in Bankruptcy Auction

Village Super Market, which operates under banners including ShopRite, won a bankruptcy auction for five Fairway Market stores, including four in Manhattan, and its distribution center, while Amazon.com snapped up leases for two stores in New Jersey.

Groupon's CEO, Chief Operating Officer Both Step Down

Rich Williams stepped down as CEO and Steve Krenzer as chief operating, with company insider Aaron Cooper assuming the leadership role on an interim basis.

Micron's View Is Nearsighted

The chip maker issued a strong near-term outlook, but like others in the business world the chip maker can't forecast the effects of the pandemic.