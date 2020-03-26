Apple Can't Distort This Reality

Launching a 5G iPhone this year may be unwise, but Apple has other moves it can make.

ViacomCBS's Free Fall Forces Parent to Give Up Borrowing Power

ViacomCBS parent National Amusements has reached a deal with Wells Fargo to restructure its credit facilities.

Hotel Giant Oyo Looks to Rewrite Contracts That Fueled Its Rise

The SoftBank-backed Indian startup is ending its practice of guaranteeing bookings as it seeks profitability.

U.S. to Take Stakes in Airlines in Exchange for Grants, Mnuchin Says

The federal government would take stakes in air carriers in exchange for billions in direct grants to the companies, as part of a $2 trillion economic rescue package, according to people familiar with the matter.

Car Dealers Push Online Sales to Make Up for Coronavirus Losses

With millions of Americans stuck at home because of coronavirus restrictions, car dealers and auto makers are giving their online sales operations a push in an effort to salvage some business.

Gas Suppliers Face Soaring Demand for Oxygen to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Amid a shortage of ventilators, two global suppliers of health-care gases say they are exploring ways to ensure enough oxygen is available for treating coronavirus patients.

ABN AMRO Takes $200 Million Loss on U.S. Client

The Dutch lender said it will take a $200 million net loss after a U.S. client of its clearing division couldn't meet a margin call on a loan, the latest evidence of how the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is spreading through the financial system.

Ackman Has Big Win on Bearish Market Bet

William Ackman's Pershing Square just scored big on a bearish bet that enabled him to sidestep steep market losses.

ReCode Therapeutics to Tackle Respiratory Diseases With $80 Million Series A

ReCode Therapeutics has raised an $80 million Series A financing designed to enable it to move two respiratory-disease drugs into clinical trials, including a treatment for cystic fibrosis patients who don't benefit from existing therapies.

Amber Capital Looks to Oust Lagardere Supervisory Board

Lagardere's largest shareholder Amber Capital has proposed a radical transformation of the firm's strategy and governance in response to the underperformance of the French media group's stock.