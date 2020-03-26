Log in
03/26/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
Lululemon Says Coronavirus Curbed Sales Growth in March

Lululemon Athletica reported strong sales growth in its year-end quarter, but said business slowed substantially during the second week of March, as the novel coronavirus forced it to close stores across the U.S. and Europe. 

 
U.S. Moving Forward With Rule to Limit Chips to Huawei

The Trump administration is moving ahead with new restrictions aimed at cutting off Chinese telecom-equipment maker Huawei from one of its main suppliers of advanced semiconductors, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Facebook Nears Complete Board Overhaul With Latest Exit

The social media giant's board suffered another surprise departure with the exit of Jeffrey D. Zients, leading to an almost complete shake-up of the directors. 

 
Apple Can't Distort This Reality

Launching a 5G iPhone this year may be unwise, but Apple has other moves it can make. 

 
ViacomCBS's Free Fall Forces Parent to Give Up Borrowing Power

ViacomCBS parent National Amusements has reached a deal with Wells Fargo to restructure its credit facilities. 

 
Hotel Giant Oyo Looks to Rewrite Contracts That Fueled Its Rise

The SoftBank-backed Indian startup is ending its practice of guaranteeing bookings as it seeks profitability. 

 
U.S. to Take Stakes in Airlines in Exchange for Grants, Mnuchin Says

The federal government would take stakes in air carriers in exchange for billions in direct grants to the companies, as part of a $2 trillion economic rescue package, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Car Dealers Push Online Sales to Make Up for Coronavirus Losses

With millions of Americans stuck at home because of coronavirus restrictions, car dealers and auto makers are giving their online sales operations a push in an effort to salvage some business. 

 
Gas Suppliers Face Soaring Demand for Oxygen to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Amid a shortage of ventilators, two global suppliers of health-care gases say they are exploring ways to ensure enough oxygen is available for treating coronavirus patients. 

 
ABN AMRO Takes $200 Million Loss on U.S. Client

The Dutch lender said it will take a $200 million net loss after a U.S. client of its clearing division couldn't meet a margin call on a loan, the latest evidence of how the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is spreading through the financial system.

