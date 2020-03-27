Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:16am EDT
U.S. Moving Forward With Rule to Limit Chips to Huawei

The Trump administration is moving ahead with new restrictions aimed at cutting off Chinese telecom-equipment maker Huawei from one of its main suppliers of advanced semiconductors, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Facebook Nears Complete Board Overhaul With Latest Exit

The social media giant's board suffered another surprise departure with the exit of Jeffrey D. Zients, leading to an almost complete shake-up of the directors. 

 
Lululemon Says Coronavirus Curbed Sales Growth in March

Lululemon Athletica reported strong sales growth in its year-end quarter, but said business slowed substantially during the second week of March, as the novel coronavirus forced it to close stores across the U.S. and Europe. 

 
Kirin Shareholders Reject Share Buyback in Blow to U.K. Investor

Shareholders at Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings soundly defeated a proposal by a London-based investor to unload the company's health-care holdings and carry out a big share buyback. 

 
Singapore Airlines to Raise $10.48 Billion via Equity, Debt

Singapore Airlines plans to raise 15 billion Singapore dollars ($10.48 billion) via equity and debt to shore up its balance sheet after grounding most of its fleet due to the Covid-19 crisis. 

 
Woodside Defers Investment Decisions

Woodside Petroleum said it was deferring three major projects to expand its liquefied natural gas production by at least one year as it seeks to conserve cash until the coronavirus pandemic is contained and oil prices recover. 

 
Apple Can't Distort This Reality

Launching a 5G iPhone this year may be unwise, but Apple has other moves it can make. 

 
South32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response

South32 has suspended its share buyback program and will cut around US$160 million in spending over the next 15 months as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Tobacco Company Pyxus International and Creditors Hire Restructuring Advisers

Tobacco company Pyxus International has hired restructuring advisers, while two groups of bondholders have retained their own advisers in advance of looming debt maturities, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Lynn Tilton Resigns From Control of Struggling Businesses

The turnaround manager walked away from her posts at a collection of troubled businesses she has managed for years on Saturday after a bankruptcy judge ruled against her in a fight with the Zohar funds over a schedule for selling the companies.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aMalaysia announces $58-billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
RE
03:40aAsia stocks ride stimulus hopes higher but dollar left behind
RE
03:35aNorway seeks to aid companies with up to $1.9 billion per month
RE
03:30aJapan plans huge stimulus package to cushion blow from coronavirus
RE
03:21aRED LIGHTS OUT : Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus
RE
03:20aZimbabwe cuts rates, miners send coronavirus distress signals
RE
03:16aDollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aDollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : EU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : urges ECB to buy short-term debt to stabilise markets - FT
5NSI N.V. : NSI N : acquires ONE20 office building in Amsterdam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group