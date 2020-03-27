Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/27/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Coronavirus Pandemic Delays Testing of New Drugs

Patients enrolled in some experimental drug studies have stopped showing up at trial sites, and hospitals supposed to see trial subjects are shifting their attention to coronavirus cases. 

 
Kirin Shareholders Reject Share Buyback in Blow to U.K. Investor

Shareholders at Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings soundly defeated a proposal by a London-based investor to unload the company's health-care holdings and carry out a big share buyback. 

 
Online Grocers Are Getting a Preview of Their Future

If the Covid-19 outbreak provides a global test for buying food online, it is one that supermarkets are by and large failing. Yet their e-commerce businesses should be in a different league after the crisis. 

 
L Catterton-Backed Businesses Adapt to Coronavirus

Private-equity firm L Catterton is seeing the coronavirus pandemic hit some of its consumer-oriented U.S. portfolio companies while bolstering the business of others. 

 
Casinos Shut by Coronavirus Get a Glimpse of the Future in Macau

In Macau, thin crowds of customers wearing masks and having their temperature taken serve as a possible preview for when casinos in the U.S. and Australia reopen. 

 
U.S. Moving Forward With Rule to Limit Chips to Huawei

The Trump administration is moving ahead with new restrictions aimed at cutting off Chinese telecom-equipment maker Huawei from one of its main suppliers of advanced semiconductors, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Facebook Nears Complete Board Overhaul With Latest Exit

The social media giant's board suffered another surprise departure with the exit of Jeffrey D. Zients, leading to an almost complete shake-up of the directors. 

 
Lululemon Says Coronavirus Curbed Sales Growth in March

Lululemon Athletica reported strong sales growth in its year-end quarter, but said business slowed substantially during the second week of March, as the novel coronavirus forced it to close stores across the U.S. and Europe. 

 
Singapore Airlines to Raise $10.48 Billion via Equity, Debt

Singapore Airlines plans to raise 15 billion Singapore dollars ($10.48 billion) via equity and debt to shore up its balance sheet after grounding most of its fleet due to the Covid-19 crisis. 

 
Woodside Defers Investment Decisions

Woodside Petroleum said it was deferring three major projects to expand its liquefied natural gas production by at least one year as it seeks to conserve cash until the coronavirus pandemic is contained and oil prices recover.

