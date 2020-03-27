Log in
03/27/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
Fed Discloses BlackRock's Fees for Bond-Purchasing Program

The firm has been hired to help in the effort to calm markets, but the Fed aims to reduce the chance BlackRock will profit unfairly from the contract. 

 
Boeing to Emerge as Big Stimulus Winner

Boeing is set to emerge as a big winner of the coronavirus stimulus package, even if the aerospace giant declines to seek direct taxpayer help 

 
Trump Orders GM to Make Ventilators

President Trump said he was ordering General Motors to start making ventilators amid a dispute between his administration and the auto maker over a contract to build the machines. 

 
Regulators Adjust U.S. Bank Capital Requirements to Encourage Lending

U.S. regulators gave banks a reprieve from new accounting standards that require lenders to book losses on soured loans more quickly, the latest step designed to encourage banks to keep lending during the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
China Clears Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Control Securities Units

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to move to 51% ownership of their local joint ventures, taking a key step in opening up the country's financial markets to Wall Street. 

 
One Business Winner Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns: the Cloud

Cloud-computing providers are emerging as among the few corporate winners in the coronavirus pandemic as office and store closures across the globe have pushed more activity online. 

 
Pharma's Future Blockbusters Laid Up With Coronavirus

Pharmaceutical companies tend to be relatively safe places to invest during economic shocks, but even they aren't immune to the economic pinch from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Allianz Global Investors Liquidates Two Hedge Funds

The investing unit of German insurer Allianz is liquidating two hedge funds after they took heavy losses in recent weeks on stock-options trades. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic Delays Testing of New Drugs

Patients enrolled in some experimental drug studies have stopped showing up at trial sites, and hospitals supposed to see trial subjects are shifting their attention to coronavirus cases. 

 
Kirin Shareholders Reject Share Buyback in Blow to U.K. Investor

Shareholders at Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings soundly defeated a proposal by a London-based investor to unload the company's health-care holdings and carry out a big share buyback.

