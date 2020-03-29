Gilead Revamps Emergency Request Process for Experimental Drug

Gilead Sciences will stop considering individual emergency requests for its experimental coronavirus drug, except in certain circumstances, as it grapples with overwhelming demand.

ZipRecruiter Downsizes as Employers Scale Back Hiring

Jobs site is cutting back roughly a third of its staff to trim costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the situation.

Russia's Rosneft Plans to Sell All Assets Related to Venezuela

All of Rosneft's assets and trading operations in and related to Venezuela will be sold, closed or liquidated, the company said.

Fed Discloses BlackRock's Fees for Bond-Purchasing Program

The firm has been hired to help in the effort to calm markets, but the Fed aims to reduce the chance BlackRock will profit unfairly from the contract.

Boeing to Emerge as Big Stimulus Winner

Boeing is set to emerge as a big winner of the coronavirus stimulus package, even if the aerospace giant declines to seek direct taxpayer help

Trump Orders GM to Make Ventilators

President Trump said he was ordering General Motors to start making ventilators amid a dispute between his administration and the auto maker over a contract to build the machines.

Regulators Adjust U.S. Bank Capital Requirements to Encourage Lending

U.S. regulators gave banks a reprieve from new accounting standards that require lenders to book losses on soured loans more quickly, the latest step designed to encourage banks to keep lending during the spread of the new coronavirus.

China Clears Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Control Securities Units

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will allow Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to move to 51% ownership of their local joint ventures, taking a key step in opening up the country's financial markets to Wall Street.

One Business Winner Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns: the Cloud

Cloud-computing providers are emerging as among the few corporate winners in the coronavirus pandemic as office and store closures across the globe have pushed more activity online.

Pharma's Future Blockbusters Laid Up With Coronavirus

Pharmaceutical companies tend to be relatively safe places to invest during economic shocks, but even they aren't immune to the economic pinch from the Covid-19 pandemic.