News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/30/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Gilead Revamps Emergency Request Process for Experimental Drug

Gilead Sciences will stop considering individual emergency requests for its experimental coronavirus drug, except in certain circumstances, as it grapples with overwhelming demand. 

 
ZipRecruiter Downsizes as Employers Scale Back Hiring

Jobs site is cutting back roughly a third of its staff to trim costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Customer Calls to Companies Rise Amid Coronavirus, but Operators Aren't Standing By

America's biggest companies are racing to overhaul customer-service operations ill-equipped to have employees working from home in a pandemic. 

 
What the Coronavirus Means for Bacardi's Marketing Strategy

CEO Mahesh Madhavan also talks about the decline in drinking among young people, and how that is affecting the company's products. 

 
Russia's Rosneft Plans to Sell All Assets Related to Venezuela

All of Rosneft's assets and trading operations in and related to Venezuela will be sold, closed or liquidated, the company said. 

 
Fox Business Parts Ways With Host Trish Regan

Fox Corp.'s business channel said it parted ways with host Trish Regan, who was taken off the air two weeks ago after she dismissed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic as "impeachment all over again." 

 
ViacomCBS Seeks to Raise $2.5 Billion in Debt Amid Stiff Coronavirus Headwinds

ViacomCBS announced a $2.5 billion bond offering, as the struggling media company looks to shore up its balance sheet in the midst of a difficult business environment 

 
Microsoft Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments

The company is ending its controversial investment in Israeli startup AnyVision as it swears off minority stakes in suppliers of facial-recognition technology. 

 
Fed Discloses BlackRock's Fees for Bond-Purchasing Program

The firm has been hired to help in the effort to calm markets, but the Fed aims to reduce the chance BlackRock will profit unfairly from the contract. 

 
Publix, Aldi Among Winning Bidders for Lucky's Market Stores

Publix Super Markets, Aldi and Dave's Markets were among the winning bidders in a bankruptcy auction for about two dozen Lucky's Market stores and a distribution center.

