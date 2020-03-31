Shell Warns of Blow From Oil Price Slump

Shell said it expects to book a $400 to $800 million impairment charge due to the recent plunge in oil prices as it warned of lower refinery margins and continued uncertainty ahead.

European Corporate Roundup: Hermes Cuts Payout, Makes Pledge on Salaries

Hermes plans to trim its dividend payout for 2020 but pledged to maintain the basic salary of its global workforce without additional government support.

Treasury Urges Airlines to Apply for Payroll Grants by Friday

The Treasury Department released new details Monday night on how it will award grants and loans for airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and urged companies to submit some applications by Friday to begin receiving funds as soon as possible.

GM Hustles to Pump Out Ventilators to Fight Coronavirus

When President Trump last week criticized General Motors' effort to produce ventilators, executives were flabbergasted. GM began collaborating with a ventilator company a couple of weeks earlier, and has mobilized more than 1,000 employees and nearly 100 auto suppliers for the task.

Some Instacart and Amazon Workers Stay Home, Calling for More Pay in Coronavirus Pandemic

Some delivery and supermarket workers at Instacart and Amazon.com are staying home to draw attention to their requests for better pay and more protections against the risks of infection with the new coronavirus.

Macy's, Gap to Furlough Most Workers

The retailers will furlough the majority of their store workers, highlighting the limits of the $2 trillion rescue package for U.S. businesses that have been cut off from their customers.

Blackstone's Shale Driller Gavilan Prepares for Debt Restructuring

Blackstone Group's shale driller Gavilan Resources is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing over the plunge in commodity prices and an unresolved dispute with Sanchez Energy, people familiar with the matter said.

Disney Chairman Iger, CEO Chapek to Take Pay Cuts

Walt Disney said Chairman and former CEO Robert Iger has agreed to forgo most of his salary while his successor, CEO Bob Chapek, along with several executives, will take pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia Seeks $863 Million Bailout From Government

Airlines around the world are seeking government assistance after many countries closed their borders to foreign visitors, choking off their revenue while leaving carriers with fixed costs such as leases for planes.

Bank of New York Mellon Names Gibbons CEO, Removing Interim Tag

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it named Todd Gibbons as chief executive. He has been interim CEO since last fall.