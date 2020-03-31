Huawei Warns U.S. of Retaliation by Beijing; Profit Growth Slows

The chairman of Huawei Technologies warned the U.S. to expect countermeasures from the Chinese government if it further restricts the technology giant's access to suppliers, as the company's profit last year grew at the slowest pace in three years.

Conagra Reports Rising Demand as Shoppers Buy More Food

Maker of Healthy Choice meals and other packaged foods and snacks has seen elevated demand in its current fiscal quarter for its business serving grocers and retailers.

Hyatt Executives Who Took Pay Cut Stand to Gain Through Latest Awards

After furloughing hotel staff, the company said a number of executives would take a 50% reduction in pay in the next few months. The value of their latest compensation packages could exceed those cuts, a new analysis shows.

Treasury Urges Airlines to Apply for Payroll Grants by Friday

The Treasury Department released new details Monday night on how it will award grants and loans for airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and urged companies to submit some applications by Friday to begin receiving funds as soon as possible.

U.S. Families of Oil Executives Jailed in Venezuela Fear Coronavirus Threat

Imprisoned since 2017 for corruption charges the U.S. says were trumped-up, six executives of oil refiner Citgo are at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in their densely crowded prison, according to family members seeking their release on humanitarian grounds.

GM Hustles to Pump Out Ventilators to Fight Coronavirus

When President Trump last week criticized General Motors' effort to produce ventilators, executives were flabbergasted. GM began collaborating with a ventilator company a couple of weeks earlier, and has mobilized more than 1,000 employees and nearly 100 auto suppliers for the task.

Some Instacart and Amazon Workers Stay Home, Calling for More Pay in Coronavirus Pandemic

Some delivery and supermarket workers at Instacart and Amazon.com are staying home to draw attention to their requests for better pay and more protections against the risks of infection with the new coronavirus.

Macy's, Gap to Furlough Most Workers

The retailers will furlough the majority of their store workers, highlighting the limits of the $2 trillion rescue package for U.S. businesses that have been cut off from their customers.

Blackstone's Shale Driller Gavilan Prepares for Debt Restructuring

Blackstone Group's shale driller Gavilan Resources is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing over the plunge in commodity prices and an unresolved dispute with Sanchez Energy, people familiar with the matter said.

Shell Warns of Blow From Oil Price Slump

Shell said it expects to book a $400 to $800 million impairment charge due to the recent plunge in oil prices as it warned of lower refinery margins and continued uncertainty ahead.