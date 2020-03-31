Apple Commits to Paying Contractors

The tech giant said it plans to pay its hourly contract workers after some janitors at their Silicon Valley campus were told their jobs were being suspended without pay.

News Corp to Sell News America Marketing Unit

News Corp agreed to sell News America Marketing, its coupon-publishing unit, for about $235 million in cash to the private-equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners.

Europe's Banks Urged to Cut Dividends to Shore Up Capital

European banks are shoring up capital by canceling or delaying dividend payments amid concern about their ability to absorb a potential rush of bad loans as households and companies are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Domino's Shows Even Coronavirus Standouts Face Pressure

Delivery-focused restaurants are best-equipped to survive the coronavirus crisis, but an update from Domino's shows the road won't be easy.

Amazon Struggles to Find Its Coronavirus Footing. 'It's a Time of Great Stress.'

The tech giant is dealing with mass absences and a restive workforce as it labors to keep up with a surge in demand. "This isn't business as usual," said Jeff Bezos.

Keystone XL Pipeline to Be Built With Alberta's Assistance

The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to take oil from Canada into the U.S. heartland will move forward after the Alberta province agreed to help finance the project, pipeline operator TC Energy said.

Huawei Warns U.S. of Retaliation by Beijing; Profit Growth Slows

The chairman of Huawei Technologies warned the U.S. to expect countermeasures from the Chinese government if it further restricts the technology giant's access to suppliers, as the company's profit last year grew at the slowest pace in three years.

Conagra Reports Rising Demand as Shoppers Buy More Food

Maker of Healthy Choice meals and other packaged foods and snacks has seen elevated demand in its current fiscal quarter for its business serving grocers and retailers.

Hyatt Executives Who Took Pay Cut Stand to Gain Through Latest Awards

After furloughing hotel staff, the company said a number of executives would take a 50% reduction in pay in the next few months. The value of their latest compensation packages could exceed those cuts, a new analysis shows.

U.S. Families of Oil Executives Jailed in Venezuela Fear Coronavirus Threat

Imprisoned since 2017 for corruption charges the U.S. says were trumped-up, six executives of oil refiner Citgo are at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in their densely crowded prison, according to family members seeking their release on humanitarian grounds.