Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Xerox Is Ending Hostile Takeover Bid for HP

Xerox is pulling the plug on its hostile bid to buy larger rival HP after the coronavirus pandemic undermined the copier maker's ability to pull off the debt-laden merger.

Shares in BP fell after it forecast a $1 billion noncash impairment charge for the first quarter, with the current weak demand and low commodity pricing likely to take its toll on earnings. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: Pirelli Secures New Credit Line

Italy's Pirelli said it has secured a new EUR800 million credit facility that it will use to repay existing debt. 

 
Dozens of Whole Foods Workers Skip Work but Stores Are Unaffected

Dozens of workers at Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. skipped their shifts to call attention to demands for better pay and more safety measures to protect them during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a group that organized the action. Business continued as usual at the chain, which employs more than 95,000 people. 

 
Bankrupt Restaurant Operator CraftWorks Fires Nearly All Its 18,000 Workers

CraftWorks Holdings, which had planned to sell itself out of bankruptcy before the pandemic's crushing impact on consumer activity, fired the bulk of its workforce on Tuesday and terminated employee-benefit plans. 

 
Airlines Seeking Federal Aid Can't Share Flights

Initial rules governing airlines' access to federal aid require carriers to maintain certain levels of service and won't allow any coordination that would violate antitrust strictures. 

 
Europe's Banks Urged to Cut Dividends to Shore Up Capital

European banks are shoring up capital by canceling or delaying dividend payments amid concern about their ability to absorb a potential rush of bad loans as households and companies are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Dairy Co-Op's $433 Million Bid Wins Dean Foods Bankruptcy Auction

Milk processor Dean Foods named Dairy Farmers of America's $433 million bid as the winner at a bankruptcy auction for most of Dean's assets, a step toward potentially uniting the two dairy giants. 

 
Marriott Reveals Breach That Exposed Data of Up to 5.2 Million Customers

Marriott International is investigating a data breach that exposed up to 5.2 million customers' personal information, at least the third cyber incident for the hotel giant in the past 18 months. 

 
Apple Commits to Paying Contractors

The tech giant said it plans to pay its hourly contract workers after some janitors at their Silicon Valley campus were told their jobs were being suspended without pay.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aMONEX EUROPE : A mixed beginning to an uncertain second quarter for FX and macro markets
PU
05:20aChinese buyers snap up U.S. oil purchases at widest discounts ever
RE
05:19aEuro zone jobless rate hits 12-year low on eve of virus measures
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aWorkers Return to China's Factories, but Coronavirus Hurts Global Demand -- Update
DJ
05:11aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:07aWorld markets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:06aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:05aGhana slashes GDP forecast over coronavirus shock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group