T-Mobile Absorbs Sprint After Two-Year Battle

T-Mobile US closed its takeover of Sprint Wednesday after a nearly two-year battle with federal and state authorities.

PG&E Fire Victims Agitate Against Deal to Exit Bankruptcy

Some victims of the California wildfires are campaigning to vote down the utility's exit plan over concerns it pays them half their settlement in shares, exposing them to higher risks than hedge funds, other creditors.

Spotify Strikes New Deal for Warner Music Catalog

Spotify and Warner Music have reached a new global licensing agreement, the companies said, ending a contentious yearslong negotiation between the streaming giant and the third-largest music label.

Whiting Petroleum Becomes First Major Shale Bankruptcy as Oil Prices Drop

U.S. shale driller Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, becoming the first sizable fracking company to succumb to the ongoing crash in oil prices.

Flight Attendants Urge Government Not to Take Airline Stakes

Flight attendants urged federal officials not to make grants to airlines contingent on government stakes, saying they believe executives would refuse-costing jobs in an industry hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

BlackRock and Neuberger Berman Seeking to Offer Mutual Funds in China

The U.S. money managers are applying to manage and sell mutual funds in China, in what could be a watershed moment for a global investment industry eager to access the country's huge pool of individual investors.

Companies Hit Hard by Coronavirus Look to Cut 401(k) Contributions

Macy's, Marriott International, La-Z-Boy, and Sabre Corp. are among the first in an expected wave of companies looking to save cash by suspending, delaying or reducing contributions to employees' 401(k)s.

BP said it's cutting planned investments by a quarter this year and expects its oil and gas production to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Micron CEO's Plan to Stay Ahead of Coronavirus Started Coming Together in January

Potential disruptions at Micron's Chinese operations led CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to draw up contingencies and protect the chip maker's supply chain before the coronavirus became a full-blown pandemic.

Coronavirus Lockdowns Prompt Restaurants to Rethink Delivery

Restaurants' increasing dependence on companies like DoorDash and Uber Technologies's Eats during the pandemic has inflamed their frustrations with the delivery services and prompted some eateries to strike back.