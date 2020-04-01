Log in
04/01/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Treasury Department Selects Wall Street Banks to Advise on Airline Aid

The Treasury Department plans to hire three Wall Street banks for advice on doling out tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline industry, which is hemorrhaging cash as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Coronavirus Puts Private-Equity-Backed Restaurants and Their Workers in Limbo

Private-equity firms flush with cash bought up a number of restaurant chains over the past decade. Now, these investments are coming under pressure as states across the country order the closures of dine-in restaurants to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
AMC Entertainment Lenders Hire Lawyers for Restructuring Talks

Lenders for AMC Entertainment have hired restructuring lawyers, according to people familiar with the matter, after the world's largest movie theater-chain shut down its cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
A Top Occidental Executive Is Out as Company Grapples With Oil Rout

Oscar Brown, a key lieutenant of CEO Vicki Hollub, played a substantial role in last year's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. 

 
Coronavirus Outbreak Takes Toll On U.S. Auto Sales

A collapse of showroom traffic in March led to a big drop in U.S. sales for major car companies in the first quarter, illustrating how quickly the coronavirus outbreak has dented business for one of the nation's largest industries. 

 
Booming Interest in Zoom Cocktail Hour Comes With Corporate Hangover

Zoom Video Communications' newfound popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic is proving both a boon and a burden. 

 
AT&T Names Former Hulu Boss as WarnerMedia CEO

Jason Kilar will take the helm at the unit housing HBO and CNN when it is on the verge of launching a new streaming service. 

 
European Fund's Investors Face Penalty Amid Losses

A roughly EUR458 million European mutual fund with investments managed by Selwood Asset Management has imposed a levy on shareholders trying to exit the fund, showing how reduced liquidity in credit markets continues to hurt investors. 

 
FDA Calls for Removal of Zantac

U.S. health regulators ordered the popular heartburn drug and other ranitidine generics off the market, citing a potential public-health risk. 

 
T-Mobile Absorbs Sprint After Two-Year Battle

The conclusion of the cellphone carriers' combination brings to an end years of wrangling with federal and state authorities.

