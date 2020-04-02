SoftBank Says It Won't Buy WeWork Co-Founder Neumann's Shares

SoftBank Group terminated an offer to pay up to $3 billion for shares in office-space provider WeWork, depriving co-founder Adam Neumann of a potential windfall of nearly a billion dollars.

European Corporate Roundup: Bouygues, Bunzl Latest to Withdraw Guidance

Bouygues and Bunzl are the latest European firms to withdraw their 2020 guidance and cancel dividends due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses.

Boeing to Offer Early Retirement, Buyouts as Coronavirus Takes Toll

The plane maker is expected to begin offering early retirement and buyout packages to its workforce as it comes to grips with the coronavirus pandemic's toll on the global aviation industry.

U.S. Sues to Unwind Altria's $12.8 Billion Investment in Juul

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Altria Group to unwind its $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs, accusing the Marlboro maker of violating federal antitrust laws when it took a stake in the e-cigarette maker.

Treasury Department Selects Wall Street Banks to Advise on Airline Aid

The Treasury Department plans to hire three Wall Street banks for advice on doling out tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline industry, which is hemorrhaging cash as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toshiba Is Ready to Weather the Covid-19 Storm After Makeover, CEO Says

EXCLUSIVE: Toshiba's underlying earnings nearly doubled, due largely to a portfolio makeover and cost-cutting that will also help it weather economic shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive said.

RBNZ Tells New Zealand Banks to Suspend Dividends

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has told the country's largely Australian-owned banks to suspend dividends, aiming to maintain high capital levels as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Puts Private-Equity-Backed Restaurants and Their Workers in Limbo

Private-equity firms flush with cash bought up a number of restaurant chains over the past decade. Now, these investments are coming under pressure as states across the country order the closures of dine-in restaurants to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Booming Interest in Zoom Cocktail Hour Comes With Corporate Hangover

Zoom Video Communications' newfound popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic is proving both a boon and a burden.

AT&T Names Former Hulu Boss as WarnerMedia CEO

Jason Kilar will take the helm at the unit housing HBO and CNN when it is on the verge of launching a new streaming service.