News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/02/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
3M CEO Says Demand for N95 Masks Exceeds Its Capacity

American manufacturers say it will be months before they meet demand for high-quality masks. "The demand we have exceeds our production capacity, " 3M Chief Executive Mike Roman said. 

 
Amazon Has Hired 80,000 Workers Out of 100,000 Plan

The tech giant has hired 80,000 workers in the span of a few weeks and plans to roll out temperature checks and masks by next week. 

 
Walgreens Sales Drop Off After Early Coronavirus Surge

The drugstore operator said U.S. store sales fell sharply in the final week of March, offsetting gains from an initial surge in demand as Americans rushed to stock up amid the spread of coronavirus. 

 
Luckin Coffee Accuses Operating Chief of Financial Misconduct

Luckin Coffee said it has evidence of financial misconduct involving its chief operating officer and several of his subordinates, including $310 million worth of fake transactions. 

 
JPMorgan CEO James Dimon Back to Work After Heart Surgery

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon returned to work this week, a month after undergoing emergency heart surgery. 

 
Auto-Parts Suppliers Teeter as Car Production Halts

With U.S. car factories idled because of the new coronavirus, the disruptions are falling hard on the nation's auto-parts suppliers, some of which are already showing signs of distress. 

 
Biotech Pioneer Amgen Joins Hunt for Coronavirus Drug

Big biotech company Amgen is joining the race to discover new drugs that can treat the novel coronavirus, the latest drugmaker redirecting resources toward the pandemic. 

 
Boeing Offers Staff Buyouts as Coronavirus Takes Toll

The plane maker is offering buyout packages to its workforce as it comes to grips with the coronavirus pandemic's toll on the global aviation industry. 

 
SoftBank Says It Won't Buy WeWork Co-Founder Neumann's Shares

SoftBank Group terminated an offer to pay up to $3 billion for shares in office-space provider WeWork, depriving co-founder Adam Neumann of a potential windfall of nearly a billion dollars. 

 
This Hedge Fund Saw Risks of Coronavirus Early. Now It's Up 36%

Valiant Capital Management's returns mark some of the best returns in the hedge-fund industry through the stock market tumult to date, after the firm homed in early on the risks coronavirus posed to the global economy.

