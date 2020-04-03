Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/03/2020 | 01:16am EDT
GE to Furlough Thousands of U.S. Aviation Workers Due to Air Travel Slump

General Electric Co. is furloughing half of the U.S. manufacturing workers in its jet-engine business for four weeks, citing growing pressure on the global aviation industry from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disney to Furlough Employees Across All U.S. Divisions

Walt Disney Co. is furloughing employees across all divisions in its domestic operations, as the world's largest entertainment company struggles with continued fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
China's New Coronavirus Policies Disrupt U.S. Air Cargo Operations

China's new coronavirus policies roiled the operations of FedEx and UPS, rattling flight crews, disrupting cargo shipments and prompting appeals from the carriers to top U.S. officials to stave off supply-chain disruptions amid the pandemic. 

 
Industrial Suppliers Under Pressure As Coronavirus-Driven Demand Surges

Manufacturers and distributors of masks, gloves and sanitary supplies say they're making difficult choices about where to ship limited inventories as unprecedented demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms their supply chains. 

 
U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG, Partner for Audit Failures

A U.K. regulator reprimanded and fined KPMG and one of its former partners for a lack of "professional skepticism" and a failure to obtain sufficient verification to do an accurate audit. 

 
Tesla Doesn't Change Growth Goal Despite Coronavirus Uncertainty

Tesla said first-quarter deliveries of its electric vehicles rose 40% compared with a year ago while not addressing how the coronavirus pandemic might hurt future sales. 

 
Pier 1 Imports Will Temporarily Stop Paying Rent, Other Bills Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Pier 1 Imports will temporarily stop paying rent and delay making other payments as the home-goods retailer tries to keep costs low and preserve liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the latest company in bankruptcy to win relief from paying its bills. 

 
Trump Issues Order Under Defense Production Act to Secure More Ventilators

President Trump moved to use the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era national security mobilization law, to secure supplies companies need to make ventilators. 

 
Bankruptcy Lawyers Gear Up for Surge in Filings Due to Coronavirus

Lawyers and advisers who work on the largest corporate bankruptcies in the U.S. say they expect a deluge of debt restructurings and chapter 11 filings due to the massive disruption caused by the novel coronavirus. 

 
DOJ Probes Whether Taboola's Deal to Buy Outbrain Would Harm Competition

Justice Department antitrust officials are looking into whether a deal to combine the internet's two largest content-recommendation firms would suppress competition in a market that has provided a steady stream of revenue to online publishers.

