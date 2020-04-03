JPMorgan Seeks Full Ownership of Chinese Fund-Management Joint Venture

JPMorgan Chase said it plans to seek full ownership of its Chinese fund-management joint venture, opening a path to becoming the first foreign firm to do so in China's asset-management industry.

Local TV Sees Spike in Viewers, Drop in Ads in Coronavirus Crisis

Local television stations are experiencing a rare surge in viewership as more Americans tune in for coronavirus updates. But the stations are unlikely to benefit financially because of a cutback in advertising spending.

Marlboro Owner's Antitrust Case Adds to the Burn

Altria's fraught investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs will take even longer to redeem following a challenge by the Federal Trade Commission.

Google Offers User Location Data to Health Officials Tackling Coronavirus

Google will help public health officials use its vast storage of data to track people's movements amid the coronavirus pandemic, in what the company called an effort to assist in "unprecedented times."

What Investors Can Learn from Luckin's Caffeine Crash

The implosion of a Starbucks wannabe in China shows how expensive it can be to do reliable due diligence on faraway companies.

GE to Furlough Thousands of U.S. Aviation Workers Due to Air Travel Slump

General Electric Co. is furloughing half of the U.S. manufacturing workers in its jet-engine business for four weeks, citing growing pressure on the global aviation industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

European Insurers Hit After Regulator Asks for Dividend Halt

The EU's insurance regulator has asked insurers and reinsurers in the region to temporarily suspend dividends and consider a postponement of bonuses amid the coronavirus pandemic, knocking stocks across the sector.

Industrial Suppliers Under Pressure As Coronavirus-Driven Demand Surges

Manufacturers and distributors of masks, gloves and sanitary supplies say they're making difficult choices about where to ship limited inventories as unprecedented demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms their supply chains.

Disney to Furlough Employees Across All U.S. Divisions

Walt Disney Co. is furloughing employees across all divisions in its domestic operations, as the world's largest entertainment company struggles with continued fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

China's New Coronavirus Policies Disrupt U.S. Air Cargo Operations

China's new coronavirus policies roiled the operations of FedEx and UPS, rattling flight crews, disrupting cargo shipments and prompting appeals from the carriers to top U.S. officials to stave off supply-chain disruptions amid the pandemic.