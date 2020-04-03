Ernst & Young Says It First Found Accounting Issues at Luckin

The accounting firm said it uncovered the problems at China's Luckin Coffee, which have hammered the Starbucks challenger's stock and cast doubt over a large part of the company's sales last year.

3M, Under White House Attack, Pushes Back

The company said it would work with the U.S. to implement the Defense Production Act and responded to criticisms that it was favoring other, higher-paying countries with the distribution of its masks.

JPMorgan Seeks Full Ownership of Chinese Fund-Management Venture

JPMorgan Chase said it plans to seek full ownership of its Chinese fund-management joint venture, opening a path to becoming the first foreign firm to do so in China's asset-management industry.

Local TV Sees Spike in Viewers, Drop in Ads in Coronavirus Crisis

Local television stations are experiencing a rare surge in viewership as more Americans tune in for coronavirus updates. But the stations are unlikely to benefit financially because of a cutback in advertising spending.

Marlboro Owner's Antitrust Case Adds to the Burn

Altria's fraught investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs will take even longer to redeem following a challenge by the Federal Trade Commission.

Google Offers User Location Data to Health Officials Tackling Coronavirus

Google will help public health officials use its vast storage of data to track people's movements amid the coronavirus pandemic, in what the company called an effort to assist in "unprecedented times."

European Insurers Hit After Regulator Asks for Dividend Halt

The EU's insurance regulator has asked insurers and reinsurers in the region to temporarily suspend dividends and consider a postponement of bonuses amid the coronavirus pandemic, knocking stocks across the sector.

GE to Furlough Thousands of U.S. Aviation Workers Due to Air Travel Slump

General Electric Co. is furloughing half of the U.S. manufacturing workers in its jet-engine business for four weeks, citing growing pressure on the global aviation industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial Suppliers Under Pressure As Coronavirus-Driven Demand Surges

Manufacturers and distributors of masks, gloves and sanitary supplies say they're making difficult choices about where to ship limited inventories as unprecedented demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms their supply chains.

Disney to Furlough Employees Across All U.S. Divisions

Walt Disney Co. is furloughing employees across all divisions in its domestic operations, as the world's largest entertainment company struggles with continued fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus.