United Cuts New York Flights as City Hunkers Down

United Airlines is cutting nearly 90% of its New York-area flying, as public health officials predicted that the city will reach the peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak in the coming days.

Gilead Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug

Gilead Sciences has ramped up production of its experimental coronavirus drug amid overwhelming demand and said it won't charge for the 1.5 million doses it now has on hand.

Facebook's Road to Redemption Runs Straight Down Main Street

The company is responding to the coronavirus crisis by developing digital tools and a $100 million rescue fund to help the small businesses that depend on the social network.

Wells Fargo Curtails Jumbo Loans Amid Market Turmoil

Wells Fargo & Co. substantially curtailed its program for making large loans this week, one of the most pronounced signs yet of how the recent market turmoil is cutting off access to some types of mortgages.

Zoom CEO: 'I Really Messed Up' on Video Platform's Security

The software's rapid transformation from a business tool into a lifeline for countless homebound users has attracted trolls and hackers as well as scrutiny from privacy experts that the company is now racing to address.

Big Tobacco Joins Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

British American Tobacco is developing a potential vaccine grown in tobacco plants, while Medicago, a biotech firm partly owned by Philip Morris International, is pursuing a similar effort.

Coronavirus Bogs Down Bayer's Roundup Settlement Talks

The company says the new coronavirus is slowing down settlement talks with tens of thousands of plaintiffs who say its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Occidental Names New Finance Chief

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has hired a new finance chief, part of a wider management shake-up that comes amid renewed criticism of the company's $38 billion deal to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

FTC Builds Antitrust Case Around Altria's Noncompete Pact With Juul

The Marlboro maker exited the e-cigarette market in the days before the $12.8 billion deal, a suit says.

GM Seeks Tariff Relief for Ventilator Parts

The car maker is asking the Trump administration to drop import tariffs on Chinese parts needed to make ventilators, saying the levies will make it more expensive to build desperately needed machines that can save lives.