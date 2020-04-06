Facebook's Road to Redemption Runs Straight Down Main Street

The company is responding to the coronavirus crisis by developing digital tools and a $100 million rescue fund to help the small businesses that depend on the social network.

With Coronavirus Shutdowns, Airlines Learn to Manage Without Flying Many Planes

No longer operating globe-spanning flights, airlines are consumed with new work: navigating government bailouts, negotiating with unions, finding places to park idle planes and scrounging for business like flying cargo.

United Cuts New York Flights as City Hunkers Down

United Airlines is cutting nearly 90% of its New York-area flying, as public health officials predicted that the city will reach the peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak in the coming days.

Ailing Chinese Bank to Secure $6.34B From Asset Sale

Bank of Jinzhou said it has agreed to sell impaired assets for 45 billion yuan ($6.34 billion) to the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, as the troubled Chinese lender proceeds with an asset reorganization plan.

Gilead Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug

Gilead Sciences has ramped up production of its experimental coronavirus drug amid overwhelming demand and said it won't charge for the 1.5 million doses it now has on hand.

Wells Fargo Curtails Jumbo Loans Amid Market Turmoil

Wells Fargo & Co. substantially curtailed its program for making large loans this week, one of the most pronounced signs yet of how the recent market turmoil is cutting off access to some types of mortgages.

Auckland Airport Seeks NZ$1.2B From Shareholders

Auckland International Airport says it is trying to raise up to 1.2 billion New Zealand dollars ($700 million) from shareholders to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom CEO: 'I Really Messed Up' on Video Platform's Security

The software's rapid transformation from a business tool into a lifeline for countless homebound users has attracted trolls and hackers as well as scrutiny from privacy experts that the company is now racing to address.

Big Tobacco Joins Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

British American Tobacco is developing a potential vaccine grown in tobacco plants, while Medicago, a biotech firm partly owned by Philip Morris International, is pursuing a similar effort.

Coronavirus Bogs Down Bayer's Roundup Settlement Talks

The company says the new coronavirus is slowing down settlement talks with tens of thousands of plaintiffs who say its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.