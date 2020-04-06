Big Restaurant, Hotel Chains Won Exemption to Get Small-Business Loans

While the new $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program is aimed at businesses with 500 or fewer employees, big restaurant and hotel chains can participate regardless of how many people they employ.

With Coronavirus Shutdowns, Airlines Learn to Manage Without Flying Many Planes

No longer operating globe-spanning flights, airlines are consumed with new work: navigating government bailouts, negotiating with unions, finding places to park idle planes and scrounging for business like flying cargo.

Got an Airplane In Your Portfolio? Get Ready for a Long Descent

Aircraft aren't worth what they were just three months ago. This looks like just the beginning of a long, uncomfortable landing.

Shipping Delays? Out-of-Stock Items? Amazon Isn't the Only Shop Online

Massive order volume, fueled by the global coronavirus crisis, is causing a logistics backlog at Amazon. Retailers with temporarily closed bricks-and-mortar spaces are rivaling, and sometimes even beating, the e-commerce giant on shipping times.

Facebook's Road to Redemption Runs Straight Down Main Street

The company is responding to the coronavirus crisis by developing digital tools and a $100 million rescue fund to help the small businesses that depend on the social network.

Engine Maker Rolls-Royce Raises Cash

Rolls-Royce said it had secured a new GBP1.5 billion credit facility to help weather an expected slowdown in aircraft production as airlines cancel and defer wide-body orders due to the drop-off in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

European Corporate Roundup:

The latest corporate news from Europe, including coronavirus-related updates from BMW, Geberit and Sage.

Ailing Chinese Bank to Secure $6.34B From Asset Sale

Bank of Jinzhou said it has agreed to sell impaired assets for 45 billion yuan ($6.34 billion) to the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, as the troubled Chinese lender proceeds with an asset reorganization plan.

United Cuts New York Flights as City Hunkers Down

United Airlines is cutting nearly 90% of its New York-area flying, as public health officials predicted that the city will reach the peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak in the coming days.

Gilead Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug

Gilead Sciences has ramped up production of its experimental coronavirus drug amid overwhelming demand and said it won't charge for the 1.5 million doses it now has on hand.