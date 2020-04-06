Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
PG&E's Settlement With California Fire Victims Is Fraying

Lawyers who brokered the $13.5 billion deal with the utility now say they no longer support it and want changes, a stance that threatens PG&E's effort to exit bankruptcy by summer. 

 
Banks Stand to Lose More Than $100 Million on Loan to Chairman of China's Luckin Coffee

The development comes as the Chinese coffee chain's share price has plunged after Luckin said much of its 2019 sales were fabricated. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Says He Is Expecting 'a Bad Recession'

JPMorgan Chase CEO James Dimon said his bank hasn't sought looser regulations to help it handle the economic collapse caused by the virus, detailing instead its ability to keep lending in even more dire circumstances. 

 
Car Insurers Give Millions in Coronavirus Refunds

One of the largest car-insurance companies in the country, Allstate, and a smaller Midwestern auto insurer are refunding hundreds of millions of dollars to their policyholders. 

 
SeaWorld Chief Executive Sergio Rivera Resigns After Five Months

The theme-park company said its finance chief, Marc Swanson, is serving as interim chief executive amid a string of leadership changes at the company in the past few years. 

 
Big Restaurant, Hotel Chains Won Exemption to Get Small-Business Loans

While the new $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program is aimed at businesses with 500 or fewer employees, big restaurant and hotel chains can participate regardless of how many people they employ. 

 
With Coronavirus Shutdowns, Airlines Learn to Manage Without Flying Many Planes

No longer operating globe-spanning flights, airlines are consumed with new work: navigating government bailouts, negotiating with unions, finding places to park idle planes and scrounging for business like flying cargo. 

 
Zoom's Runaway Success Carries a Heavy Burden

The coronavirus pandemic has made videoconferencing upstart Zoom a household name, adding to its challenges. 

 
Got an Airplane In Your Portfolio? Get Ready for a Long Descent

Aircraft aren't worth what they were just three months ago. This looks like just the beginning of a long, uncomfortable landing. 

 
Shipping Delays? Out-of-Stock Items? Amazon Isn't the Only Shop Online

Massive order volume, fueled by the global coronavirus crisis, is causing a logistics backlog at Amazon. Retailers with temporarily closed bricks-and-mortar spaces are rivaling, and sometimes even beating, the e-commerce giant on shipping times.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Results
PU
01:43pBank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement
PU
01:43pGerald International Limited v. Republic of Sierra Leone (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/31)
PU
01:39pEXCLUSIVE : Qatar Petroleum - coronavirus turmoil will not stop LNG expansion abroad
RE
01:33pEnbridge running Mainline with unused space as Canada cuts oil output
RE
01:32pInitial steps to implement Instex are positive but not sufficient - Rouhani
RE
01:28pPanic buying, trade curbs cause shortages of coronavirus drugs in EU
RE
01:17pBrazil-China diplomatic spat escalates over coronavirus supplies
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group