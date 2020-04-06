PG&E's Settlement With California Fire Victims Is Fraying

Lawyers who brokered the $13.5 billion deal with the utility now say they no longer support it and want changes, a stance that threatens PG&E's effort to exit bankruptcy by summer.

Banks Stand to Lose More Than $100 Million on Loan to Chairman of China's Luckin Coffee

The development comes as the Chinese coffee chain's share price has plunged after Luckin said much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.

JPMorgan CEO Dimon Says He Is Expecting 'a Bad Recession'

JPMorgan Chase CEO James Dimon said his bank hasn't sought looser regulations to help it handle the economic collapse caused by the virus, detailing instead its ability to keep lending in even more dire circumstances.

Car Insurers Give Millions in Coronavirus Refunds

One of the largest car-insurance companies in the country, Allstate, and a smaller Midwestern auto insurer are refunding hundreds of millions of dollars to their policyholders.

SeaWorld Chief Executive Sergio Rivera Resigns After Five Months

The theme-park company said its finance chief, Marc Swanson, is serving as interim chief executive amid a string of leadership changes at the company in the past few years.

Big Restaurant, Hotel Chains Won Exemption to Get Small-Business Loans

While the new $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program is aimed at businesses with 500 or fewer employees, big restaurant and hotel chains can participate regardless of how many people they employ.

With Coronavirus Shutdowns, Airlines Learn to Manage Without Flying Many Planes

No longer operating globe-spanning flights, airlines are consumed with new work: navigating government bailouts, negotiating with unions, finding places to park idle planes and scrounging for business like flying cargo.

Zoom's Runaway Success Carries a Heavy Burden

The coronavirus pandemic has made videoconferencing upstart Zoom a household name, adding to its challenges.

Got an Airplane In Your Portfolio? Get Ready for a Long Descent

Aircraft aren't worth what they were just three months ago. This looks like just the beginning of a long, uncomfortable landing.

Shipping Delays? Out-of-Stock Items? Amazon Isn't the Only Shop Online

Massive order volume, fueled by the global coronavirus crisis, is causing a logistics backlog at Amazon. Retailers with temporarily closed bricks-and-mortar spaces are rivaling, and sometimes even beating, the e-commerce giant on shipping times.