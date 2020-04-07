Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/07/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Samsung Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact

Samsung Electronics provided some hope that the business slowdown spurred by the new coronavirus pandemic might only moderately dent one of the world's largest technology companies, delivering a profit forecast above analysts' expectations Tuesday. 

 
Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M

President Trump said the government would buy nearly 167 million masks from 3M in the next three months, resolving a spat with the industrial conglomerate over efforts to ramp up the supply of gear for frontline health-care workers. 

 
Container Shipping Lines Cancel Sailings to Weather Virus Storm

Global container shipping lines have canceled more than 160 sailings over the past week and cancellations will stretch into June as container lines cope with falling trade demand, according to consulting firm Sea-Intelligence ApS. 

 
Airbnb Raises $1 Billion From Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners

The company is raising $1 billion in funding from private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners as it reels from a global hit to its business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Prosecutors Charge Former Fox Sports Executives in FIFA Bribery Case

Two former Fox Sports executives have been charged with participating in an alleged scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights. 

 
Carnival Soars After Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Discloses Stake

Shares in the company rose 20% after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund disclosed an 8.2% stake in the world's largest cruise operator. 

 
Coronavirus Hits Meat Plants

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting U.S. meat operations, slowing and temporarily halting production at some plants as sickness and fear keep workers home. 

 
PG&E's Settlement With California Fire Victims Is Fraying

Lawyers who brokered the $13.5 billion deal with the utility now say they no longer support it and want changes, a stance that threatens PG&E's effort to exit bankruptcy by summer. 

 
Warren Buffett's Death-Spiral Deal

Berkshire Hathaway's financing of Occidental Petroleum's Anadarko deal could see it own a large chunk of the company if it gets paid in shares, unintentionally mimicking a predatory type of financing. 

 
Banks Stand to Lose More Than $100 Million on Loan to Luckin's Chairman

Loan default follows sharp decline in Luckin Coffee's share price after the Chinese coffee chain said much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.

