Exxon Cuts Capital Spending by 30% in Response to Coronarivus

The largest portion of the $10 billion in cuts will be in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil field. Exxon said it would evaluate how the cuts would affect production.

Nissan Furloughs 10,000 Workers in U.S. as a Result of Coronavirus

The Japanese auto maker's move affects factory workers in Tennessee and Mississippi, as the company looks to conserve cash as sales drop sharply during the pandemic.

Facebook's WhatsApp Battles Coronavirus Misinformation

Users' ability to forward content on its encrypted messaging platform is being limited, as misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic proliferates on the service in its biggest market, India.

Working at Home Is Helping Samsung-for Now

Samsung, the world's largest memory-chip maker, has likely benefited from strong demand for cloud computing, but the boost may not survive an economic downturn.

Medical Technology Stocks Face a Coronavirus Swoon

Hospital operations have been thrown for a loop recently. Health care should be prepared for major disruption as a result.

Real-Estate Investors Eye Distressed Sales

Coronavirus has caused widespread stress in property assets such as hotels, retail properties and mortgage-backed securities.

Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M

President Trump said the government would buy nearly 167 million masks from 3M in the next three months, resolving a spat with the industrial conglomerate over efforts to ramp up the supply of gear for frontline health-care workers.

Airbnb Raises $1 Billion From Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners

The company is raising $1 billion in funding from private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners as it reels from a global hit to its business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Container Shipping Lines Cancel Sailings to Weather Virus Storm

Global container shipping lines have canceled more than 160 sailings over the past week and cancellations will stretch into June as container lines cope with falling trade demand, according to consulting firm Sea-Intelligence ApS.

U.S. Prosecutors Charge Former Fox Sports Executives in FIFA Bribery Case

Two former Fox Sports executives have been charged with participating in an alleged scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights.