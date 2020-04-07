Airbnb Paying More Than 10% Interest on $1 Billion Financing

Airbnb Inc. agreed to pay its new investors interest at a rate of more than 10%, and to strengthen its leadership, in return for the $1 billion in additional funding announced Monday, according to people familiar with the matter

Amazon to Suspend Delivery Service That Competes With UPS, FedEx

Amazon.com will halt a delivery service for non-Amazon packages, according to people familiar with the matter, as it re-evaluates the nascent offering that competes directly with FedEx and UPS.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Charity, Including Coronavirus Relief

The CEO is offering some of his stake in Square to fund charitable causes, starting with relief efforts toward the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest Becomes an Unlikely Social Climber

Amid a global pandemic, Pinterest seems to have become a popular virtual destination for confined consumers and cash-conserving advertisers alike.

UnitedHealth Will Speed Payments to Doctors, Hospitals Amid Pandemic

UnitedHealth Group is accelerating payments to doctors and hospitals, starting with about $2 billion over the next week, to ease a cash crunch that has led some health-care providers to furlough workers during the pandemic.

KKR & Co. Forms $50 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

KKR and its executives have pledged $50 million to support communities, portfolio company employees and first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

CFO Exit Puts Macy's Under Pressure as Stores Remain Shut

Macy's chief financial officer will leave the company at the end of May, placing pressure on the beleaguered retailer to fill a key executive position while battling plummeting sales due to lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Truckers Cut Spending as Factory Slowdown Weighs on Operators

Trucking companies that deliver goods to manufacturers are cutting pay, reducing hours for workers and pulling back spending as an initial bump in demand for consumer products gives way to a deepening economic downturn.

Fannie, Freddie Unlikely to Aid Mortgage Companies, FHFA Chief Says

A top U.S. housing-market regulator said he isn't likely to heed mortgage companies' calls to help ease the cash-flow crunch they are expecting when Americans who lose their jobs stop making mortgage payments amid the pandemic.

Companies Offer FEMA Critical Supplies the Government Can't Buy

More than 1,000 companies have responded to the federal agency's call for much-needed resources in fighting the pandemic, but only three have items FEMA can obtain, according to a person familiar with the matter.