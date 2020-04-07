Airbnb Paying More Than 10% Interest on $1 Billion Financing

Airbnb Inc. agreed to pay its new investors interest at a rate of more than 10%, and to strengthen its leadership, in return for the $1 billion in additional funding announced Monday, according to people familiar with the matter

Amazon to Suspend Delivery Service That Competes With UPS, FedEx

Amazon.com will halt a delivery service for non-Amazon packages, according to people familiar with the matter, as it re-evaluates the nascent offering that competes directly with FedEx and UPS.

Australian Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses

Pressure is on Australian banks and insurers to suspend dividends and cap executive bonuses after a regulator said it expects them to make prudent cuts to payouts over at least the next couple of months.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Charity, Including Coronavirus Relief

The CEO is offering some of his stake in Square to fund charitable causes, starting with relief efforts toward the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Steak-umm Emerges as Unlikely Coronavirus Misinformation Watchdog

Processed-meat brand Steak-umm has become an unlikely minder of misinformation, using a Twitter thread to caution people about the sources of their coronavirus news.

Pinterest Becomes an Unlikely Social Climber

Amid a global pandemic, Pinterest seems to have become a popular virtual destination for confined consumers and cash-conserving advertisers alike.

UnitedHealth Will Speed Payments to Doctors, Hospitals Amid Pandemic

UnitedHealth Group is accelerating payments to doctors and hospitals, starting with about $2 billion over the next week, to ease a cash crunch that has led some health-care providers to furlough workers during the pandemic.

KKR & Co. Forms $50 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

KKR and its executives have pledged $50 million to support communities, portfolio company employees and first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

CFO Exit Puts Macy's Under Pressure as Stores Remain Shut

Macy's chief financial officer will leave the company at the end of May, placing pressure on the beleaguered retailer to fill a key executive position while battling plummeting sales due to lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Truckers Cut Spending as Factory Slowdown Weighs on Operators

Trucking companies that deliver goods to manufacturers are cutting pay, reducing hours for workers and pulling back spending as an initial bump in demand for consumer products gives way to a deepening economic downturn.