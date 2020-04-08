Tesco Profit Falls, Faces Hefty Charge

Tesco reported a fall in annual pretax profit on higher expenses and warned it expects impairment charges from the coronavirus pandemic of up to GBP925 million.

European Corporate Roundup: Heineken Warns Trading to Deteriorate

Heineken said that overall volumes likely fell 4% in the first quarter, and warned that the impact from the coronavirus pandemic will be even greater in second quarter.

Instagram Draws Surge in Offers of Masks With Potential Risks

Thousands of accounts are hawking medical face masks that could be fraudulent, according to a research report, a sign that Facebook is struggling to prevent users from taking advantage of the pandemic.

Airbnb Paying More Than 10% Interest on $1 Billion Financing

Airbnb Inc. agreed to pay its new investors interest at a rate of more than 10%, and to strengthen its leadership, in return for the $1 billion in additional funding announced Monday, according to people familiar with the matter

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Charity, Including Coronavirus Relief

The CEO is offering some of his stake in Square to fund charitable causes, starting with relief efforts toward the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon to Suspend Delivery Service That Competes With UPS, FedEx

Amazon.com will halt a delivery service for non-Amazon packages, according to people familiar with the matter, as it re-evaluates the nascent offering that competes directly with FedEx and UPS.

Australian Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses

Pressure is on Australian banks and insurers to suspend dividends and cap executive bonuses after a regulator said it expects them to make prudent cuts to payouts over at least the next couple of months.

Steak-umm Emerges as Unlikely Coronavirus Misinformation Watchdog

Processed-meat brand Steak-umm has become an unlikely minder of misinformation, using a Twitter thread to caution people about the sources of their coronavirus news.

Pinterest Becomes an Unlikely Social Climber

Amid a global pandemic, Pinterest seems to have become a popular virtual destination for confined consumers and cash-conserving advertisers alike.

UnitedHealth Will Speed Payments to Doctors, Hospitals Amid Pandemic

UnitedHealth Group is accelerating payments to doctors and hospitals, starting with about $2 billion over the next week, to ease a cash crunch that has led some health-care providers to furlough workers during the pandemic.