Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Tesco Profit Falls, Faces Hefty Charge

Tesco reported a fall in annual pretax profit on higher expenses and warned it expects impairment charges from the coronavirus pandemic of up to GBP925 million. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: Heineken Warns Trading to Deteriorate

Heineken said that overall volumes likely fell 4% in the first quarter, and warned that the impact from the coronavirus pandemic will be even greater in second quarter. 

 
Instagram Draws Surge in Offers of Masks With Potential Risks

Thousands of accounts are hawking medical face masks that could be fraudulent, according to a research report, a sign that Facebook is struggling to prevent users from taking advantage of the pandemic. 

 
Airbnb Paying More Than 10% Interest on $1 Billion Financing

Airbnb Inc. agreed to pay its new investors interest at a rate of more than 10%, and to strengthen its leadership, in return for the $1 billion in additional funding announced Monday, according to people familiar with the matter 

 
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Charity, Including Coronavirus Relief

The CEO is offering some of his stake in Square to fund charitable causes, starting with relief efforts toward the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Amazon to Suspend Delivery Service That Competes With UPS, FedEx

Amazon.com will halt a delivery service for non-Amazon packages, according to people familiar with the matter, as it re-evaluates the nascent offering that competes directly with FedEx and UPS. 

 
Australian Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses

Pressure is on Australian banks and insurers to suspend dividends and cap executive bonuses after a regulator said it expects them to make prudent cuts to payouts over at least the next couple of months. 

 
Steak-umm Emerges as Unlikely Coronavirus Misinformation Watchdog

Processed-meat brand Steak-umm has become an unlikely minder of misinformation, using a Twitter thread to caution people about the sources of their coronavirus news. 

 
Pinterest Becomes an Unlikely Social Climber

Amid a global pandemic, Pinterest seems to have become a popular virtual destination for confined consumers and cash-conserving advertisers alike. 

 
UnitedHealth Will Speed Payments to Doctors, Hospitals Amid Pandemic

UnitedHealth Group is accelerating payments to doctors and hospitals, starting with about $2 billion over the next week, to ease a cash crunch that has led some health-care providers to furlough workers during the pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47aECB urges measures worth 1.5 trillion euros to tackle virus crisis in euro zone - sources
RE
03:43aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : The expert investigating the pandemic's impact on Europe's cultural activities
PU
03:42aHong Kong to offer HK$100 billion COVID-19 relief package - SCMP
RE
03:34aIran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran $5 billion coronavirus loan
RE
03:34aEU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks
RE
03:30aBank of France Expects a 6% GDP Contraction in 1Q
DJ
03:28aChina orders Baidu to clean up 'low-brow content'
RE
03:23aGLOBALDATA : DJ Basin yet another victim of price war, says GlobalData
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2ESSITY AB (PUBL) : PULP FRICTION: Border jams delay supply of toilet paper's only ingredient
3U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
5Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group