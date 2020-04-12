Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Smithfield CEO Warns of Risks to Pork Supply

Smithfield Foods will keep its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork plant closed indefinitely at the urging of the state's governor, though the company's chief executive warned of dire consequences for farmers and consumers. 

 
Airlines Hesitate Over Aid Terms

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month included everything the airlines requested, and some restrictions they find hard to swallow. 

 
P&G Toilet-Paper Factory Delivers as Virus Hits Town

Workers at one of the company's biggest toilet-paper plants-located in Albany, Ga., a town hard hit by the coronavirus-race to churn out the in-demand product. 

 
Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Auto Giants Trade Drills for Tweezers in Bid to Rush Coronavirus Ventilators

Ford and GM hope to head off a shortage of the lifesaving machines before the pandemic hits its peak. Little about their construction is like making cars and trucks. 

 
Antiviral Drug Shows Early Promise in Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients

An experimental drug made by Gilead Sciences showed promising results in a small group of Covid-19 patients, with 84% of those receiving the drug showing clinical improvement within one month of treatment. 

 
The Hollywood Premiere Is Moving to Your Living Room

Major studios are rushing new releases to streaming services while movie houses remain closed across the country. The experiment could spell changes to how you watch films even after the theaters reopen. 

 
How Apple and Google Plan to Track the Coronavirus Through Your Phone

Do Apple and Alphabet's Google hold the key for tracking the spread of Covid-19 and possibly reopening the global economy? 

 
Apple, Google to Turn Phones Into Coronavirus Trackers

Under the voluntary system, software would alert smartphone users if they were in contact with someone infected with Covid-19. The joint effort between tech rivals is likely to raise privacy concerns. 

 
L.A. Times Owner to Buy Closed Los Angeles Hospital

A bankruptcy judge approved the offer from the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times to buy a closed hospital out of bankruptcy and reopen it to help California fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pCommodity currencies fall as OPEC+ output cuts fail to allay demand anxiety
RE
10:58pCommodity currencies fall as OPEC+ output cuts fail to allay demand anxiety
RE
10:54pOil firmer on OPEC+ deal, equities unable to shake pandemic fears
RE
10:53pOil firmer on OPEC+ deal, equities unable to shake pandemic fears
RE
10:12pOPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
10:11pOPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
09:58pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Consumer Prices for March 2020
PU
09:48pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Statement on Agreement to Cut Oil Production
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIB GROUP PLC : Ireland's AIB approves 25,000 loan payment breaks - CEO
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Virgin Galactic to run as a critical infrastructure business during pandemic
3BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Money Stock (Mar.) 
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : U.S. Telecom Giants Take Different Paths to 5G -- Journal Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group