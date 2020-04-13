Log in
04/13/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Airlines Hesitate Over Aid Terms

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month included everything the airlines requested, and some restrictions they find hard to swallow. 

 
Smithfield CEO Warns of Risks to Pork Supply

Smithfield Foods will keep its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork plant closed indefinitely at the urging of the state's governor, though the company's chief executive warned of dire consequences for farmers and consumers. 

 
P&G Toilet-Paper Factory Delivers as Virus Hits Town

Workers at one of the company's biggest toilet-paper plants-located in Albany, Ga., a town hard hit by the coronavirus-race to churn out the in-demand product. 

 
Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Auto Giants Trade Drills for Tweezers in Bid to Rush Coronavirus Ventilators

Ford and GM hope to head off a shortage of the lifesaving machines before the pandemic hits its peak. Little about their construction is like making cars and trucks. 

 
Antiviral Drug Shows Early Promise in Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients

An experimental drug made by Gilead Sciences showed promising results in a small group of Covid-19 patients, with 84% of those receiving the drug showing clinical improvement within one month of treatment. 

 
L.A. Times Owner to Buy Closed Los Angeles Hospital

A bankruptcy judge approved the offer from the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times to buy a closed hospital out of bankruptcy and reopen it to help California fight the new coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Boeing Taps Investment Banks as It Weighs Government Aid

Lazard and Evercore will help Boeing analyze government aid and potential funding from the private market, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Boeing CEO Faces Deepening Crisis After Rocky Start

CEO David Calhoun has at times made troubles worse as Boeing confronts the pandemic and continuing 737 MAX woes, recently undercutting the urgency of the aerospace giant's request for government aid. 

 
Apple, Google to Turn Phones Into Coronavirus Trackers

Under the voluntary system, software would alert smartphone users if they were in contact with someone infected with Covid-19. The joint effort between tech rivals is likely to raise privacy concerns.

