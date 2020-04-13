Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/13/2020 | 09:16am EDT
SoftBank Expects Nearly $17 Billion Loss on Vision Fund

SoftBank Group said it expected its Vision Fund to log an investment loss of Yen1.8 trillion ($16.6 billion) in the fiscal year just ended, in a setback for the world's biggest technology fund and its charismatic creator, Masayoshi Son. 

 
United, Delta Weigh Selling Miles Early to Raise Cash

U.S. airlines have mortgaged gates, flight paths and just about any asset they could find in a hangar to weather the coronavirus crisis. Now, they are considering selling miles in bulk to their credit-card partners to raise cash. 

 
AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller Takes Health Leave

The nation's largest car-dealership chain said Cheryl Miller, its president and chief executive, has taken a leave of absence for health reasons. 

 
Blackstone Invests $2 Billion in Alnylam

The deal, a combination of equity and debt, gives the Massachusetts biotech company the cash needed to bring more of its products to market. 

 
Microsoft Isn't Cutting Zoom Any Slack

The software giant boasts about the video-calling ability of its Teams platform just as the position of competitor Zoom looks vulnerable. 

 
As Match Breaks Away, Investors Shouldn't Break Up

After its shares fell precipitously through mid-March, Match could be a relatively stable suitor for jaded investors looking to get back in the game. 

 
Airlines Hesitate Over Aid Terms

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month included everything the airlines requested, and some restrictions they find hard to swallow. 

 
Smithfield CEO Warns of Risks to Pork Supply

Smithfield Foods will keep its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork plant closed indefinitely at the urging of the state's governor, though the company's chief executive warned of dire consequences for farmers and consumers. 

 
P&G Toilet-Paper Factory Delivers as Virus Hits Town

Workers at one of the company's biggest toilet-paper plants-located in Albany, Ga., a town hard hit by the coronavirus-race to churn out the in-demand product. 

 
Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aFord expects loss of $600 million for first quarter
RE
09:47aTrump says OPEC+ looking to cut 20 million bpd, not 10 million
RE
09:43aEven More Favourable Supply of Liquidity to the Banking Sector – NBS Cuts Dinar Interest Rate in FX Swap Auctions
PU
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
09:35aWall Street dips as focus shifts to earnings
RE
09:32aOil prices shrug off output cut as demand worries weigh
RE
09:30aOil prices shrug off output cut as demand worries weigh
RE
09:22aCanadian dollar weakens as oil prices shrug off output cut
RE
09:17aPerformance Food signs deals with retailers to keep shelves stocked
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
