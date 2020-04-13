Amazon to Allow Sellers of Nonessential Items to Resume Shipping

The e-commerce giant will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to ship so-called nonessential items, as the e-commerce giant continues to add staff to meet demand fueled by the pandemic.

EBay Names Walmart Executive as Its New CEO

EBay named Jamie Iannone its new chief executive Monday, after its former leader left the company last year amid a disagreement with its board.

Baker Hughes Pursues $1.8 Billion Restructuring Plan Amid Oil-Price Slump

Baker Hughes said it is pursuing a restructuring plan that will result in about $1.8 billion in charges and expects to book a roughly $15 billion goodwill impairment charge for the first quarter as it faces the coronavirus pandemic and declines in oil and gas prices.

Ford Looks to Conserve Cash Amid $600 Million Preliminary Loss

Ford Motor expects to report about a $600 million loss for the first quarter when it releases results later this month and is exploring more ways to conserve cash, the auto maker said.

SoftBank Expects Nearly $17 Billion Loss on Vision Fund

SoftBank Group said it expected its Vision Fund to log an investment loss of $16.6 billion in the fiscal year just ended, a setback for the world's biggest technology fund.

United, Delta Weigh Selling Miles Early to Raise Cash

U.S. airlines have mortgaged gates, flight paths and just about any asset they could find in a hangar to weather the coronavirus crisis. Now, they are considering selling miles in bulk to their credit-card partners to raise cash.

Blackstone Invests $2 Billion in Alnylam

The deal, a combination of equity and debt, gives the Massachusetts biotech company the cash needed to bring more of its products to market.

AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller Takes Health Leave

The nation's largest car-dealership chain said Cheryl Miller, its president and chief executive, has taken a leave of absence for health reasons.

Microsoft Isn't Cutting Zoom Any Slack

The software giant boasts about the video-calling ability of its Teams platform just as the position of competitor Zoom looks vulnerable.

As Match Breaks Away, Investors Shouldn't Break Up

After its shares fell precipitously through mid-March, Match could be a relatively stable suitor for jaded investors looking to get back in the game.