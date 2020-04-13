Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
True Religion Files for Bankruptcy as Coronavirus Outbreak Slams Retail

The jeans maker filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than three years, saying it was the only option to preserve value as government stay-at-home edicts shut down nonessential stores nationwide. 

 
Ad Giant Publicis Warns of Spending Pullback Amid Coronavirus

The head of one of the world's largest ad-agency conglomerates warned the industry is facing a far more severe pullback in ad spending than the one that buffeted Madison Avenue in the wake of the financial crisis. 

 
GE's Downgrade: Bad News Travels Slowly

GE is exposed in many ways to the economic downdraft of Covid-19, and Fitch's downgrade is probably too mild and overdue. 

 
Amazon to Ease Curbs on Nonessential Items

The e-commerce giant will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to ship so-called nonessential items, as Amazon continues to add staff to meet demand fueled by the pandemic. 

 
LSC Communications Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Chicago company said it has received commitments for $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from some of its revolving lenders 

 
EBay Names Walmart Executive as Its New CEO

EBay named Jamie Iannone its new chief executive, bringing an industry veteran to the helm of the e-commerce pioneer as it tries to reignite growth in a tumultuous period. 

 
Anthony Scaramucci's Firm Hit Hard by Credit Collapse

"The Mooch" is facing one of his biggest tests as SkyBridge struggles with the poor performance of its hedge-fund managers. 

 
Baker Hughes Pursues $1.8 Billion Restructuring Plan Amid Oil-Price Slump

Baker Hughes said it is pursuing a restructuring plan that will result in about $1.8 billion in charges and expects to book a roughly $15 billion goodwill impairment charge for the first quarter as it faces the coronavirus pandemic and declines in oil and gas prices. 

 
Ford Looks to Conserve Cash Amid $600 Million Preliminary Loss

Ford Motor expects to report about a $600 million loss for the first quarter when it releases results later this month and is exploring more ways to conserve cash, the auto maker said. 

 
SoftBank Expects Nearly $17 Billion Loss on Vision Fund

The estimated annual loss by the world's biggest tech investment fund would mean it is likely down since its launch by SoftBank's Masayoshi Son three years ago.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : Bloomberg Law Quotes David Vondle on Impact of Coronavirus Delays at ITC
PU
05:29pU.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Oil Agreement, Coronavirus Updates
DJ
05:29pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pIMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries address pandemic
RE
05:23pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, On Netflix Surge -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pU.S. Weighs When to Restart Economy as Europe Looks to Ease Lockdowns -- 7th Update
DJ
05:18pNEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID economic scenarios back ‘go hard, go early'
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pFinancials Down Ahead Of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split
3POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group