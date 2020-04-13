True Religion Files for Bankruptcy as Coronavirus Outbreak Slams Retail

The jeans maker filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than three years, saying it was the only option to preserve value as government stay-at-home edicts shut down nonessential stores nationwide.

Ad Giant Publicis Warns of Spending Pullback Amid Coronavirus

The head of one of the world's largest ad-agency conglomerates warned the industry is facing a far more severe pullback in ad spending than the one that buffeted Madison Avenue in the wake of the financial crisis.

GE's Downgrade: Bad News Travels Slowly

GE is exposed in many ways to the economic downdraft of Covid-19, and Fitch's downgrade is probably too mild and overdue.

Amazon to Ease Curbs on Nonessential Items

The e-commerce giant will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to ship so-called nonessential items, as Amazon continues to add staff to meet demand fueled by the pandemic.

LSC Communications Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Chicago company said it has received commitments for $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from some of its revolving lenders

EBay Names Walmart Executive as Its New CEO

EBay named Jamie Iannone its new chief executive, bringing an industry veteran to the helm of the e-commerce pioneer as it tries to reignite growth in a tumultuous period.

Anthony Scaramucci's Firm Hit Hard by Credit Collapse

"The Mooch" is facing one of his biggest tests as SkyBridge struggles with the poor performance of its hedge-fund managers.

Baker Hughes Pursues $1.8 Billion Restructuring Plan Amid Oil-Price Slump

Baker Hughes said it is pursuing a restructuring plan that will result in about $1.8 billion in charges and expects to book a roughly $15 billion goodwill impairment charge for the first quarter as it faces the coronavirus pandemic and declines in oil and gas prices.

Ford Looks to Conserve Cash Amid $600 Million Preliminary Loss

Ford Motor expects to report about a $600 million loss for the first quarter when it releases results later this month and is exploring more ways to conserve cash, the auto maker said.

SoftBank Expects Nearly $17 Billion Loss on Vision Fund

The estimated annual loss by the world's biggest tech investment fund would mean it is likely down since its launch by SoftBank's Masayoshi Son three years ago.