Treasury, Airlines Agree on Aid

The biggest U.S. airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government on financial assistance aimed at preventing layoffs in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bankrupt FoodFirst Is in Talks With Two Potential Buyers

FoodFirst Global Restaurants, the parent of the Italian restaurant chains Brio and Bravo, has two potential buyers willing to acquire some of its assets out of bankruptcy.

For Comcast's Peacock, 2021 Is the New 2020

Comcast said most of the original shows that were to headline the launch of its Peacock streaming service likely won't be ready until 2021.

McDonald's Owners, Company Spar Over Assistance

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a longstanding feud between McDonald's and its U.S. franchisees, as social-distancing measures cut deep into the burger giant's sales and profits.

Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Close to Completing $300 Million Deal for Premier League Soccer Club

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is pressing forward with a roughly GBP300 million ($380 million) buyout of U.K. Premier League soccer team Newcastle United F.C., according to people familiar with the discussions.

Fired Amazon Warehouse Workers Accuse Company of Retaliation

The tech giant has fired at least three employees and reprimanded several others who say they were singled out after pushing for better working conditions during the pandemic, a contention the company denies.

Tesla Stock Rides Seven-Session Win Streak, Rising 56%

The electric-car maker's shares rose 9.1% after Credit Suisse upgraded Tesla, saying it was better positioned to emerge from coronavirus-related disruptions than rivals.

KKR-Backed Power Company Files for Bankruptcy After Tapping Stimulus Funds

Longview Power, a private-equity-backed power generator, filed for bankruptcy with a prepacked restructuring proposal that includes help from the government stimulus package passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Profits Tumble as They Brace for a Recession

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo set aside billions of additional dollars to get ready for a flood of customers to default on their loans as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the economy.

Boeing Loses Plane Orders as Coronavirus Hits Global Air Traffic

Boeing said it suffered the biggest monthly spike in jetliner cancellations in decades as airlines start to adjust their fleets in response to the coronavirus pandemic.