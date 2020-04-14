Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Treasury, Airlines Agree on Aid

The biggest U.S. airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government on financial assistance aimed at preventing layoffs in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Bankrupt FoodFirst Is in Talks With Two Potential Buyers

FoodFirst Global Restaurants, the parent of the Italian restaurant chains Brio and Bravo, has two potential buyers willing to acquire some of its assets out of bankruptcy. 

 
For Comcast's Peacock, 2021 Is the New 2020

Comcast said most of the original shows that were to headline the launch of its Peacock streaming service likely won't be ready until 2021. 

 
McDonald's Owners, Company Spar Over Assistance

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a longstanding feud between McDonald's and its U.S. franchisees, as social-distancing measures cut deep into the burger giant's sales and profits. 

 
Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Close to Completing $300 Million Deal for Premier League Soccer Club

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is pressing forward with a roughly GBP300 million ($380 million) buyout of U.K. Premier League soccer team Newcastle United F.C., according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Fired Amazon Warehouse Workers Accuse Company of Retaliation

The tech giant has fired at least three employees and reprimanded several others who say they were singled out after pushing for better working conditions during the pandemic, a contention the company denies. 

 
Tesla Stock Rides Seven-Session Win Streak, Rising 56%

The electric-car maker's shares rose 9.1% after Credit Suisse upgraded Tesla, saying it was better positioned to emerge from coronavirus-related disruptions than rivals. 

 
KKR-Backed Power Company Files for Bankruptcy After Tapping Stimulus Funds

Longview Power, a private-equity-backed power generator, filed for bankruptcy with a prepacked restructuring proposal that includes help from the government stimulus package passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Profits Tumble as They Brace for a Recession

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo set aside billions of additional dollars to get ready for a flood of customers to default on their loans as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the economy. 

 
Boeing Loses Plane Orders as Coronavirus Hits Global Air Traffic

Boeing said it suffered the biggest monthly spike in jetliner cancellations in decades as airlines start to adjust their fleets in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aGlobal creditors agree on debt relief for poor countries hit by pandemic
RE
12:37aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines leads gains
RE
12:34aIndonesia posts $740 million March trade surplus; exports fall less than expected
RE
12:30aTesla's China car registrations surge in March as Shanghai factory back up
RE
12:28aOil producers pin hopes for massive cuts on unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
12:28aCOVID-19 RESPONSE : New Zealand and Singapore launch initiative to ensure free flow of essential goods
PU
12:25aTrump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
12:21aOil rallies on hopes for unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aCoronavirus seen knocking U.S. retail sales in March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Restructuring Support Agreement to S..
5ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group