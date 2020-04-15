Airbnb Gets $1 Billion Loan, Bringing Coronavirus Funding to $2 Billion

The home-sharing company faced escalating losses as the pandemic devastated the global travel industry, forcing it to raise money privately at a lower valuation than the $31 billion price tag of its last fundraising round in 2017.

Treasury, Airlines Agree on Aid

The biggest U.S. airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government on financial assistance aimed at preventing layoffs in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing Loses Plane Orders as Coronavirus Hits Global Air Traffic

Boeing said it suffered the biggest monthly spike in jetliner cancellations in decades as airlines start to adjust their fleets in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

European Corporate Roundup: ASML Profit Rises But Outlook Clouded

ASML posted a rise in first-quarter net profit but said it was unable to give a forecast for the year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Petronas to Raise $6 Billion in First USD Bond Sale Since 2015

Malaysian state oil company Petronas is raising $6.00 billion in its first dollar-bond sale since 2015.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Profits Tumble as They Brace for a Recession

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo set aside billions of additional dollars to get ready for a flood of customers to default on their loans as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the economy.

Bankrupt FoodFirst Is in Talks With Two Potential Buyers

FoodFirst Global Restaurants, the parent of the Italian restaurant chains Brio and Bravo, has two potential buyers willing to acquire some of its assets out of bankruptcy.

For Comcast's Peacock, 2021 Is the New 2020

Comcast said most of the original shows that were to headline the launch of its Peacock streaming service likely won't be ready until 2021.

McDonald's Owners, Company Spar Over Assistance

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a longstanding feud between McDonald's and its U.S. franchisees, as social-distancing measures cut deep into the burger giant's sales and profits.

Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Close to Completing $380 Million Deal for Premier League Soccer Club

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is pressing forward with a roughly $380 million buyout of U.K. Premier League soccer team Newcastle United F.C., according to people familiar with the discussions.