Airline Bailouts Address the Lockdown, Not the Recession

This is probably the best aid package that airline investors could hope for, but it shouldn't be read as a recovery signal.

Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil.

Pentagon Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Awarding JEDI Contract to Microsoft Over Amazon

The Defense Department inspector general found few problems in awarding a huge cloud computing contract, known as Jedi, to Microsoft, a decision Amazon challenged.

Citigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Citigroup's profit for the first three months of the year fell to $2.52 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $4.71 billion, or $1.87 a share. Analysts had expected $1.07 a share, according to FactSet.

Goldman Braces for Loan Losses, But Its Wall Street Arm Shines

The bank's profit fell 46% in the first quarter, a three-month stretch when the coronavirus pandemic battered markets, companies and investors hoarded cash and the U.S. economy ground to a halt.

Bank of America Profit Drops 45%

The bank, the second largest in the U.S., said profit fell 45% in the first quarter and it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans during the coronavirus crisis.

Frontier Communications Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Frontier Communications filed for bankruptcy to implement a prearranged $10 billion debt-cutting proposal backed by the telephone and internet-service provider's bondholders.

New CEO Crafted a Vision for Rite Aid. Now She's Launching It in a Crisis.

Heyward Donigan spent seven months crafting a massive overhaul of Rite Aid after taking the helm of the beleaguered drugstore chain in August. Then, almost overnight, the pandemic upended her plans.

Airbnb Gets $1 Billion Loan, Bringing Coronavirus Funding to $2 Billion

The home-sharing company faced escalating losses as the pandemic devastated the global travel industry, forcing it to raise money privately at a lower valuation than the $31 billion price tag of its last fundraising round in 2017.

Hotel Startup Oyo Looks to SoftBank for Help in Japan

Indian startup Oyo Hotels & Homes is planning to move some employees off its payroll and onto the rolls of its biggest investor, SoftBank, in a sign of how the Japanese tech giant is stepping in to aid one of its most important portfolio companies in a pinch.