News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/15/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers

U.S. airlines succeeded in getting billions of dollars of federal aid, but it will only buy them a few months: Their survival depends on how quickly passengers return when coronavirus-driven restrictions ease. 

 
J.C. Penney Skips Bond Payment, Starting Bankruptcy Clock

The department-store chain said it skipped a $12 million interest payment owed to bondholders to "evaluate certain strategic alternatives." 

 
Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine

Big banks' trading desks posted their strongest results in years during the first three months of 2020, even as the deepening coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on the lenders' consumer businesses. 

 
Apple Unveils Low-Priced iPhone in Bid to Capture Emerging Markets

The new iPhone SE, which starts at $399, is the lowest-priced smartphone the company has offered since 2018 and reflects an effort by Apple to reach new customers in places like India. 

 
Airline Bailouts Address the Lockdown, Not the Recession

This is probably the best aid package that airline investors could hope for, but it shouldn't be read as a recovery signal. 

 
UnitedHealth Reports Mixed Coronavirus Impact in First Quarter

The parent of the largest U.S. health insurer said its insurance arm gained from widespread cancellations of procedures but its surgery centers were hurt by falling volumes as the virus spread across the U.S. 

 
Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil. 

 
Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Microsoft Over Amazon

The Pentagon watchdog's report concluded few actual problems occurred in awarding the hotly disputed JEDI cloud-computing contract, in a victory for Microsoft. 

 
Citigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Citigroup's profit for the first three months of the year fell to $2.52 billion as executives warned it will be difficult to estimate the full extent of the loan losses the bank is likely to suffer in coming months. 

 
Bank of America Profit Drops 45%

The bank, the second largest in the U.S., said profit fell 45% in the first quarter and it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans during the coronavirus crisis.

