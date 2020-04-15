Log in
News : Economy & Forex

04/15/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Bed Bath & Beyond Sells One Kings Lane

Bed Bath & Beyond sold its One Kings Lane home décor unit but said a deal to sell another subsidiary failed to close as planned. 

 
U.S. Authorities Probe British American Tobacco for Possible Sanctions Breach

The London-based cigarette maker said in its annual report, filed last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that it is cooperating with the Justice Department and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces U.S. economic sanctions. 

 
Smithfield to Close More Pork Plants

The top U.S. pork processor said it would close two more processing plants because of the coronavirus pandemic, reducing meat supplies for groceries.. 

 
Town Sports Hires Restructuring Lawyers as It Considers Bankruptcy

The owner of the New York Sports Clubs and Lucille Roberts gym chains has hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis for advice on restructuring its debt, which could include a bankruptcy filing. 

 
Stimulus Payments Slow Down Online Banking

Customers at some banks across the country were temporarily unable to access their accounts online or through mobile apps, shortly after the first round of government stimulus checks started landing in accounts. 

 
Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers.

U.S. airlines succeeded in getting billions of dollars of federal aid, but it will only buy them a few months: Their survival depends on how quickly passengers return when coronavirus-driven restrictions ease. 

 
J.C. Penney Skips Bond Payment, Starting Bankruptcy Clock

The department-store chain said it skipped a $12 million interest payment owed to bondholders to "evaluate certain strategic alternatives." 

 
Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil. 

 
Apollo Global's Bet on Fresh Market Gets a Boost as Consumers Stock Up

Apollo Global Management's bet on the grocery business is getting a boost as Americans stock up their pantries and cook more of their meals at home. 

 
Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine

Big banks' trading desks posted their strongest results in years during the first three months of 2020, even as the deepening coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on the lenders' consumer businesses.

