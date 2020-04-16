Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/16/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Amazon Shuts French Warehouses After Court Ruling

Amazon.com is halting activities at its distribution centers in France in compliance with a court ruling ordering it to limit deliveries to only essential goods in the country. 

 
EasyJet Forecasts Narrower First-Half Loss

EasyJet expects to report a narrower underlying first half loss of up to GBP205 million and said decisive cost actions have ensured the airline has sufficient liquidity to endure a lengthy fleet grounding due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Authorities Probe British American Tobacco for Possible Sanctions Breach

The London-based cigarette maker said in its annual report, filed last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that it is cooperating with the Justice Department and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces U.S. economic sanctions. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: Rentokil Expects Profit Hit

Rentokil Initial posted a rise in first quarter revenue to GBP630.5 million but warned that profits will take a hit in the second quarter due to the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers.

U.S. airlines succeeded in getting billions of dollars of federal aid, but it will only buy them a few months: Their survival depends on how quickly passengers return when coronavirus-driven restrictions ease. 

 
Smithfield to Close More Pork Plants

The top U.S. pork processor said it would close two more processing plants because of the coronavirus pandemic, reducing meat supplies for groceries.. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Sells One Kings Lane

Bed Bath & Beyond sold its One Kings Lane home décor unit but said a deal to sell another subsidiary failed to close as planned. 

 
Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine

Big banks' trading desks posted their strongest results in years during the first three months of 2020, even as the deepening coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on the lenders' consumer businesses. 

 
Tesla Opens Store on Alibaba's Online Marketplace

Tesla Inc. has opened a store on Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao.com, the latest move by the American electric-car maker to make inroads in the world's largest car market. 

 
Town Sports Hires Restructuring Lawyers as It Considers Bankruptcy

The owner of the New York Sports Clubs and Lucille Roberts gym chains has hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis for advice on restructuring its debt, which could include a bankruptcy filing.

