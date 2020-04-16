BlackRock's Profit, Assets Under Management Fall

Profits fell by 23% in the first quarter, as the global coronavirus pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world.

Cathay Pacific March Traffic Plummets 90%; Outlook Bleak

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said Thursday that its passenger volume in March declined 90% on year and it isn't seeing any improvements in the advance bookings in that segment.

Amazon Shuts French Warehouses After Court Ruling

Amazon.com is halting activities at its distribution centers in France in compliance with a court ruling ordering it to limit deliveries to only essential goods in the country.

Small-Business Aid Package Excludes Many Franchises in Coronavirus Crisis

Franchise companies that collectively provide jobs for hundreds of thousands of workers are locked out of stimulus funding because of how the Small Business Administration is interpreting the relief package's rules.

Airlines Have the Cash. Now They Need Passengers.

U.S. airlines succeeded in getting billions of dollars of federal aid, but it will only buy them a few months: Their survival depends on how quickly passengers return when coronavirus-driven restrictions ease.

Smithfield to Close More Pork Plants

The top U.S. pork processor said it would close two more processing plants because of the coronavirus pandemic, reducing meat supplies for groceries..

Bed Bath & Beyond Sells One Kings Lane

Bed Bath & Beyond sold its One Kings Lane home décor unit but said a deal to sell another subsidiary failed to close as planned.

EasyJet Forecasts Narrower First-Half Loss

EasyJet expects to report a narrower underlying first half loss of up to GBP205 million and said decisive cost actions have ensured the airline has sufficient liquidity to endure a lengthy fleet grounding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Authorities Probe British American Tobacco for Possible Sanctions Breach

The London-based cigarette maker said in its annual report, filed last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that it is cooperating with the Justice Department and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces U.S. economic sanctions.

European Corporate Roundup: Rentokil Expects Profit Hit

Rentokil Initial posted a rise in first quarter revenue to GBP630.5 million but warned that profits will take a hit in the second quarter due to the coronavirus crisis.