Hydroxychloroquine Sales Rise at Rite Aid Drugstores

Rite Aid executives said its drugstores had a sharp rise in sales of hydroxychloroquine, the prescription malaria medicine President Trump has urged Americans to take during the coronavirus pandemic despite some public-health concerns

Google to Pull Back on Hiring

Google's parent company said it would slow hiring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in a sign that even the largest corporations are recalibrating to prepare for a recession.

Amazon Aims to Test All Employees for Covid-19

Amazon.com has started building a testing capacity to diagnose all employees for Covid-19, including those who display no symptoms, Chief Executive Jeffrey Bezos said in a shareholder letter.

Activist Investor Withdraws Nominees for eBay Board

Activist investor Starboard Value has withdrawn its nominees for eBay's board after the online marketplace company named a new chief executive, the companies said.

Neiman Marcus Skips Bond Payment, Starts Clock Ticking

Neiman Marcus is the latest retailer to skip a payment owed to bondholders as the coronavirus pandemic keeps stores closed, setting a clock ticking for the company to restructure its debt or file for bankruptcy.

Morgan Stanley Quarterly Profit Falls 30%

The Wall Street firm's profit fell 30% in the first quarter, the last big U.S. bank to lurch through a period of stress wrought by the coronavirus.

Abbott: A Stock for Testing Times

Abbott Laboratories has what it takes to ride out the coronavirus crisis, not just because it happens to make three Covid-19 tests.

Verizon Buys Zoom Conferencing Rival BlueJeans

The carrier will pay less than $500 million for the Zoom Video Communications rival, part of an effort to bolster Verizon's business group as it rolls out faster 5G networks and pitches new applications of wireless technology to its largest corporate customers.

BlackRock's Profit, Assets Under Management Fall

Profits fell by 23% in the first quarter, as the global coronavirus pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world.

Volkswagen Withdraws 2020 Guidance, Expects 1Q Revenue Fall

Volkswagen said that it expects revenue to have fallen in the first quarter, as it withdrew its outlook for the full year due to the coronavirus hit.