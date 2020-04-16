Moderna Gets U.S. Funding for Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

The Cambridge, Mass., company also said it plans to hire up to 150 new employees to scale up manufacturing of doses for the studies, and to develop processes for large-scale manufacturing if the studies succeed.

Rapid Coronavirus Test Device Maker's Shares Soar in IPO

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., a maker of a blood test device that can produce coronavirus results in 15 minutes, went public on the Australian Securities Exchange, raising 30 million Australian dollars ($19 million).

Boeing to Restart Jetliner Production

Boeing said it will resume limited production of its wide-body commercial jetliners in the Seattle area on April 20 after a three-week shutdown triggered by travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smithfield CEO Says Coronavirus Must Not Stop U.S. Meat Production

The chief executive of Smithfield Foods, the nation's largest pork producer, said the U.S. cannot allow coronavirus cases to derail meat industry operations, as plant shutdowns across the country cut into food production

Frontier Lenders Say Prearranged Bankruptcy Could Unravel

Frontier Communications' senior lenders say the telecommunications company's prearranged bankruptcy plan is a "fragile house of cards" that won't stand up in court.

5G Startup Movandi Raises $27 Million as Sector Turns Hot

Fresh capital will be used to accelerate deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Live Sports and Entertainment Are Shut. Sponsorships Are Taking a Hit.

Refunds, contract extensions and other make-good arrangements on sponsorships of live events are being negotiated.

With Lockdown Lifted, Chinese Splurge on Big Luxury Brands

Spending in China on some of the biggest high-end brands has surged since the country's lockdown ended, luxury goods companies said, offering hope to an industry that has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom Hires Security Heavyweights to Fix Flaws

Zoom Video Communications is calling in the equivalent of the cybersecurity cavalry after security lapses that have drawn attention from U.S. authorities and raised concerns with customers.

Ford Motor, GE Receive $336M Ventilator Order From U.S.

Ford Motor and General Electric landed a $336 million federal contract to deliver 50,000 ventilators by mid-July, to date the Trump administration's largest order of the breathing machines by volume.